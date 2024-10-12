Baylor's VJ Edgecombe Brings Elite Two-Way Versatility Into His Freshman Year
After catching attention while playing for the Bahamas in the Olympic Qualifiers, VJ Edgecombe has established a solid foundation for himself before starting his freshman season at Baylor. He enters the year as one of the more highly touted freshmen, and while other prospects like Cooper Flagg, Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper are at the top of most draft boards, Edgecombe has the tools to work his way into this top tier of players. This article will highlight what makes his game unique and how it could best translate to the NBA level.
VJ Edgecombe stands out due to his elite athleticism and the impact he makes on both ends of the floor, driven by the non-stop motor he brings to the game on a nightly basis. Top-end talent usually does not exhibit this level of grit, regardless of the competition level, so if he can demonstrate productivity early, his stock will quickly rise. His offensive versatility is intriguing; he excels at attacking the rim but has also improved as a jump shooter, and his form suggests long-term potential.
He is extremely explosive, both laterally and vertically. When attacking off the bounce, he creates space with his quick first step, and although he doesn’t showcase much creativity with his handle, it is tight enough to control the game under pressure. His true strength lies in his off-ball movement. In half-court settings, he moves swiftly off screens and rarely misses opportunities to cut behind defenders for easy finishes at the rim. In transition, Edgecombe looks like one of the most promising players in the entire class. He hustles hard and attacks the rim with speed, strength and fearlessness, often resulting in highlight-reel plays. His ability to finish with both hands after absorbing contact particularly stood out in FIBA play, which was even more impressive given that he was competing against seasoned professionals.
Defensively, Edgecombe appears to be one of the most promising prospects. While he may not be as versatile as a player like Cooper Flagg, his athleticism and 6-foot-5 frame make him a threat along the perimeter. His foot speed and change of direction are comparable to several top defenders in the NBA today, and his hand-eye coordination makes jumping passing lanes seem second nature. This aggression led to numerous fast-break opportunities in FIBA play, which seems highly translatable not only to Baylor but also into his rookie year. Being switchable with ones through threes will surely catch the eye of many NBA teams.
These physical tools, combined with his solid skills and feel for the game, are extremely promising for Edgecombe’s upside, but only time will tell how effective he can be. Former top-five selections like Anthony Edwards and Russell Westbrook have been mentioned as comparisons, but a more defense-first prospect with shooting upside and off-ball movement appears to be a more accurate comparison. Victor Oladipo was highly regarded as a defensive menace with great tools for long-term offensive growth, which fits a player like Edgecombe. He could fill a similar role to Oladipo early in his career, much like Oladipo did during his first stint with the Magic, setting up a comparable path for Edgecombe's improvements.
His experience playing alongside NBA veterans for the Bahamas could give Edgecombe a head start in his freshman year. Flagg currently holds the No. one spot, but climbing as high as No. two or three is by no means out of the question for Edgecombe.
