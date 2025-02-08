NBA Draft: Big 12 Heavyweights Face-Off Tonight With Prospects of all Ages
Two of the top three teams in the Big 12 go head-to-head tonight as No. 20 Arizona hosts No. 13 Texas Tech. This will be the second meeting between these teams this season, with Arizona having won the previous matchup 70-54. Both teams have had impressive seasons thanks to their well-rounded rosters, which are loaded with intriguing prospects. Whether the top prospects are upperclassmen or younger players, both sides will bring plenty of interesting names to monitor.
Let’s take a closer look at the top two prospects from each side in tonight’s high-powered Big 12 matchup.
Arizona
Caleb Love | Guard | 6’4” | 205 lbs | Senior
Caleb Love has been one of the biggest names in college basketball for quite some time and seems to be making the most of his final year of eligibility. Although he still struggles with shot selection and overall efficiency, Love has decent size for a guard and plays a creative offensive game. His off-ball effectiveness has improved this season, helping his value to NBA teams continue to rise.
Carter Bryant | Forward | 6’8” | 220 lbs | Freshman
Carter Bryant has had a very up-and-down freshman year offensively, but his increased effectiveness on defense has propelled him back into draft conversations. Most of his offensive concerns stem from his low shot volume, as he has been efficient from both the field and three-point range. Bryant has recorded multiple blocks in five of his last seven games and multiple steals in two of his last three.
Texas Tech
JT Toppin | Forward | 6’9” | 225 lbs | Sophomore
JT Toppin has been productive in his second year and remains one of the top sophomore prospects in the upcoming draft. In their first matchup, Toppin finished with 20 points and 16 rebounds, so delivering another performance like that would be valuable. He has been in a bit of a cold stretch lately but still possesses the intriguing potential to develop into an effective two-way player at the next level.
Darrion Williams | Wing | 6’6” | 225 lbs | Junior
Darrion Williams is an extremely versatile wing who can score, rebound, and facilitate for others. While his three-point shooting has dipped as of late, his ability to impact games in multiple ways remains evident. He has the size and physicality to play multiple roles, but determining which skills to refine for the long term will be important. This game gives him an opportunity to showcase his versatility against the tough-nosed Wildcats.
