Breaking Down Hugo Gonzalez's 30-Point Outburst Against Finland in FIBA U18
When looking at international prospects in the 2025 NBA Draft, there are several players generating hype to go in the top five of what is considered by most to be an elite draft. French point guard Nolan Traore, Australian center Rocco Zikarsky, and Spanish wing Hugo Gonzalez have been generally considered to be the top prospects from overseas, and each of them has his own unique skillset and reasons for being considered a top-end player.
Gonzalez, the subject of this piece, had an impressive run of games in the FIBA U18 World Cup this summer, averaging 20.7 points per game across the event with a true shooting percentage of 52.3%. For a player whose three-point shot is a work in progress, his scoring output and relative level of efficiency should get scouts excited about his inside-the-arc prowess and ability to score in transition, both of which he displayed in Spain's 71-65 win over Finland on August 3.
Gonzalez's best attribute is his athleticism, which translates to a fantastic ability to cut to the basket. Using his foot speed, size, length, and leaping ability, he's able to consistently beat defenders and make highlight-reel plays, as he did against Finland in several instances.
On multiple possessions, he scored as the screener in the pick-and-roll with point guard Mario Saint-Supery – given the frequency of non-big screens used in the NBA, this is a valuable skill for a wing player. He also demonstrated great feel with a couple of different scores on inbounding plays, where he either used a screen to get open, or simply beat his man.
The other impressive aspect of Gonzalez's game is his handle – throughout the matchup with Finland, he made plays with the ball in his hands. In one impressive instance, he drove the lane out of an isolation situation, knifing through multiple Finnish players before a dump-off pass that resulted in an easy bucket for Spain. In other sets, he served as the ball hander in a pick-and-roll, using screens to spring himself free of defenders before finishing at the rim through traffic.
His versatile offensive game, which allows him to play both ball handler and roll man, translates so well to an NBA that is ever-growing positionless. At 6-foot-6, he has decent positional size for a wing player, but his bounce and quickness make him a truly special prospect when combined with the high level of understanding he has.
His three-point shooting does need work, as he hit just two of his eight attempts against Finland, though one of them was off the bounce in an isolation situation. He has yet to demonstrate the ability to connect from distance consistently (hit just 10 of 47 attempts over seven games of FIBA U18 play), but improving in this area could completely take his game over the top and make him a true all-around scorer, even at the NBA level.
Inside the arc, he hit 10 of his 12 attempts, which speaks to his ability to finish, even through contact. He could look to improve up on his free-throw shooting, however, which hovers just above 68%, as he will have plenty of opportunities to complete the old-fashioned three-point play given his proclivity for driving the lane.
Defensively, he is a bit of a mixed bag, though it leans more towards the positive side than the negative. He will make some incredible plays reading the opposing offense and getting after the ball in passing lanes, which lead to transition opportunities, something in which Gonzalez excels. However, he could stand to be more engaged on this end, as there were times in this game against Finland where his assignment would make cuts to the basket and get easier looks. Still, his upside here is high due to his motor and athletic ability.
Overall, his 30-point outing was the primary reason that Spain was able to win this game against a tough Finnish team, and he showed off a lot of the skills about which many scouts are excited. Look for Gonzalez to be a top-10 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft – and likely around the top half of that. If he can improve his shooting from deep, he may climb even higher.
