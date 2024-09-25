Nets or Wizards: Who Will be NBA’s Worst?
The 2024-25 NBA season is fast approaching, with preseason just a few weeks away.
The year is sure to have its fair share of fireworks, with NBA titans duking it out nightly, shuffling rosters and the infusion of talent from the 2024 NBA Draft.
On the opposite end of the spectrum will be the league’s worst teams, who will be grappling for positioning in the 2025 NBA Draft. When projecting the standings, most NBA experts have either the Brooklyn Nets or Washington Wizards as the league’s worst team for the 2024-25 season.
There will of course be others contending for the bottom spot — including the Pistons, Trail Blazers, Spurs and more — but most teams simply have more top-end and bench talent throughout.
On Brooklyn and Washington’s end, their lack of talent will be by design. Two of the freshest rebuild’s in the league, both teams will be looking to add premier talent at the 2025 draft in the form of Cooper Flagg, Ace Bailey, Dylan Harper, Nolan Traore, VJ Edgecombe and more.
But who truly deserves the crown as the league’s worst team heading into the season?
For now, that title belongs to the Washington Wizards.
Despite the Nets offloading their best player in Mikal Bridges over the offseason, they still have a group capable of winning games on a nightly basis, if things fall their way. Center Nic Claxton remains a Defensive Player of the Year candidate, and Cam Johnson, Dennis Schroder, Ben Simmons and more remain playable veterans. Not to mention the team’s new No. 1 scoring option in Cam Thomas.
Washington has valuable young pieces in its recent draftees, but few players who will truly be able to impact games at a high level. Brooklyn will likely need to continue to offload veterans in order to reach this level, which should be the plan.
Regardless, both teams will look to add that in the 2025 NBA Draft next year.
