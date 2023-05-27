Charlotte Hornets: Scoot Henderson, Brandon Miller Offer Conundrum

Last week, the Charlotte Hornets lucked into one of the most special moments in their franchise’s history, landing the second overall pick in the draft lottery of a stacked 2023 class.

They missed out on Victor Wembanyama, the most hyped prospect in decades. The 7-foot-4 big man will be headed to San Antonio next month, but Charlotte is still in perfect position to select one of Scoot Henderson or Brandon Miller. However, the direction they’re going to go is unclear at the moment.

For the longest time, Henderson was the clear second best prospect in this draft class, and it’s not hard to see why. In 19 regular season games, the 19-year-old averaged 16.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per contest. In six showcase cup games, he tallied 21.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.7 steals per match.

The 6-foot-3 point guard is a physical specimen in his own right. He possesses explosion á la certain MVP point guards of years past, and an impressive level of power in his muscular 195-pound frame.

Henderson changes speed in a way few others can, and is nimble enough to squeeze through tight spaces while also having the hops to take to the skies for finishes. While an inconsistent 3-point shooter at this time. Henderson is money from mid-range, a potent slasher, a crafty passer, a fearsome ball handler, and a fierce point-of-attack defender. At the point guard position, he has the whole package to become the next superstar in a short time.

On the other hand, Miler brings a completely different skillset. He was outside of many people’s top tens coming into the college season , but quickly shot up boards with his play. The Alabama freshman was undoubtedly one of the best players in the country this season. No freshman was anywhere near his level. He established himself as a top-5 lock, and crept above Henderson for the runner-up spot on many’s boards.

Miller is a rare level of handler and shooter for his size. His favorite player is Paul George, who he says he models his game after, and it’s hard to find a more accurate comparison for his perimeter game than George. Both have a smooth cadence with the ball in their hands, and can string together a series of moves to open up a driving handle or expose space to pull-up for a jumper. Again, his masterful shooting resembles the Pacers, Thunder, and now Clippers legend.

Additionally, the 20-year-old is a burgeoning slasher, passer and defender. He’s potentially some added muscle away from being a star all-around wing.

This season, the 6-foot-9 forward averaged 18.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.9 blocks. Moreover, Miller shot 38.4% on 7.4 attempts from beyond the stripe per game.

The face of Charlotte’s franchise is currently LaMelo Ball. The 2021 Rookie Of The Year recorded an all-star appearance in just his sophomore season! The 6-foot-7 point guard will thrive with either one of Henderson or Miller beside him.

Miller better fills a positional need, with Ball and Henderson both being lead guards. However, I’d still take Henderson. His star outcomes are far more easily attainable due to his athleticism, and with Ball’s shooting and Henderson’s defense, I see this backcourt being a synergistic pairing.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.