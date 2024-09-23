Matas Buzelis Discusses His Development And Ambitions For His NBA Career
A strong mindset is essential for success, particularly in high-stakes environments like professional sports. Matas Buzelis, the Chicago Bulls’ No. 11 overall pick in this year's NBA Draft, exemplifies this by cultivating a growth mindset that positions him for future success
At just 19 , he is unwavering in his commitment to becoming the best player he can be, steering clear of distractions and external expectations. Instead, Buzelis focuses on the present moment, dedicating himself to the hard work needed to inch closer to his lofty ambitions. His blend of confidence and humility shines through as he acknowledges his potential while also recognizing that, as a rookie, he still has much to prove in the league.
This mindset was clear and consistent throughout every answer he provided in his interview with NBA Draft on SI, underscoring his readiness to embrace the journey ahead:
Q: As you begin your NBA career, how do you want players and fans to view Matas Buzelis?
A: I want them to view me as a winner, and a person that works hard no matter what kind of day I had.
Q: You impact the game in a lot of different ways. But in what specific area do you think you'll be able to make the biggest instant impact as you begin your rookie season?
A: I think using my athleticism on the court: running, getting points in transition, blocking shots. You know, it really depends on what the coaches want me to do. I feel like I bring a lot of things to the table and I can impact the game in many ways. But, I won't find that out until I play a couple of games. I'll figure that out. I feel like I bring a lot to the table, so I can pick and choose for sure.
Q: So what are your goals for your rookie season?
A: I want to win Rookie of the Year. That's probably the main goal for me. But also I just want to get better as a player and learn the NBA life and what it's like to be a pro.
Q: Moving forward, what do you view as your biggest areas of improvement? How do you plan on developing these parts of your game?
A: I don’t really like that question. That question kind of exposes me, but I'm working on everything in my game. I don't really limit myself. So, of course, people see my body and they want me to get stronger. I'm definitely working on building strength in my body, but I'm working on everything. As I said before, I don't limit myself.
Q: Five years down the line, what type of player do you envision yourself becoming? Are there any NBA comparisons for how you see yourself impacting the game?
I'm not sure what I'll become. I don't even look forward that far in life. I just stay present in the present moment and I work day-by-day. I feel like looking into the future, it's hard for you to advance. I don't know what I'll be in five years, but I want to be one of the greats. And my NBA comparison is probably, I don't know. I want to be my own player. I don't want to be compared to anybody.
Q: With these high ambitions, what does the path look like for you to become that star player? What are the steps you need to take now to best set yourself up to get there?
A: I mean, it's pretty simple. Just learn every day from the best players, especially, you know, I have [Nikola Vucevic] and Zach [LaVine], who have been All-Stars, competed at the highest level, and been the best players in the league. So, I just have to ask questions, learn and get better every day.
Q: Along the way, you'll have to stay healthy to find the most success, so how are you going to protect your performance?
A: I use the Better Guards. I think most importantly, they keep me safe on the court and they're very comfortable. I don't even feel like they're on me, you know, half the time I'm playing. I'm so used to them and they're not heavy. They don't have my ankle stiff, but they're still protecting me all the time.
To conclude the interview, Buzelis predicted his first NBA bucket will be a three and selected Kanye West as the Chicago rapper he’d most want to name drop him in a song.
Buzelis will make his NBA debut when the Bulls take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Oct. 23. In a month's time, he’ll begin his quest for greatness, certainly equipped with the drive and mindset to become the best version of himself.
