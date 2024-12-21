College Prospect Watch: Senior Talent Headlines Villanova and Creighton Matchup Today
Despite each of these teams getting off to slower starts than many anticipated, Villanova and Creighton are set to face off this evening in a game headlined by upperclassmen prospects. Villanova enters this game with a very strong start to the year from their star forward Eric Dixon, along with senior transfer guard Wooga Poplar. On the other side of this matchup, Creighton is led by one of the top bigs in college basketball, Ryan Kalkbrenner, and sharp-shooting senior guard Steven Ashworth. The Bluejays have recently lost Pop Isaacs for the rest of the season due to a hip injury, so seeing how other players step up could be very interesting.
Let’s dive into the four players previously mentioned ahead of tonight’s game and discuss how they could be valuable prospects for NBA teams.
Villanova
Eric Dixon | Forward | 6'8" | 265 lbs | Senior
Eric Dixon has been one of the best scorers in college basketball this season, as he currently leads the nation in points per game. Through his first 12 games, Dixon has averaged 25.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists and one steal, with eye-popping shooting splits of 53.3%/49.3%/83.6%. The significant increase in three-point shooting has been the biggest turning point for Dixon and has quickly raised his stock on most draft boards. He is somewhat of a “tweener” due to his underwhelming mobility and rebounding, but he uses his strong frame to compete on the interior. Outside of his three-point shooting, he has also done a good job of getting to the paint and scoring through contact with impressive touch.
Wooga Poplar | Guard | 6'5" | 197 lbs | Senior
Wooga Poplar has made a noticeable impact after transferring to Villanova following three seasons at Miami. He is currently averaging 12.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.9 steals, with solid shooting splits of 42.6%/34.8%/89.3%. He is a big guard with an exceptional motor that allows him to impact the game all over the floor. While his assist numbers aren’t massive, his passing has shown up in flashes, and if given more of an opportunity to run the show, his playmaking could continue to improve. Poplar also has decent athleticism, which helps him compete against larger opponents on the interior and attack off the dribble for points at the rim.
Creighton
Ryan Kalkbrenner | Center | 7'1" | 270 lbs | Senior
Ryan Kalkbrenner is one of the top center prospects in college basketball this season, with tools that could translate to the NBA game. Through Creighton’s first 12 games, he has averaged 16.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 2.5 blocks, with promising shooting splits of 70.3%/35.7%/72.5%. His improved shooting from deep has been one of the biggest swing factors for him this year and could help him fit into the mold of a modern rim protector. While his play has been a bit up-and-down so far, the elite shot-blocking and potential as a floor spacer should be undeniable in terms of his value to the NBA.
Steven Ashworth | Guard | 6'0" | 175 lbs | Senior
Steven Ashworth has had a breakout year so far, and while he does not fit the stereotypical mold of an NBA guard, his combination of high-volume shooting and passing could still be valued. He is currently averaging 16.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 6 assists and 0.5 steals, with promising shooting splits of 41.1%/38.9%/97.8%. He will be expected to continue stepping up following the loss of Pop Isaacs and has appeared ready for this challenge, having dropped back-to-back games with 20 or more points. Ashworth can knock down threes from well beyond the arc and navigates screens well, both on and off the ball. While he is unlikely to be selected in the draft, he should be given a chance to prove himself with a team in the summer league.
