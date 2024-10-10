Collin Murray-Boyles' Keys To Continue Raising His NBA Draft Stock
Despite the 2025 NBA draft being headlined by a strong incoming freshman class, several returning players will also be battling for early draft position. South Carolina’s Collin Murray-Boyles is one of the hottest names poised to improve in his second season in college. While he plays a versatile game and stands out on defense, he still has aspects that need improvement on offense in order to make an impact early in his NBA career. This article will take a look at his game and highlight a few areas of improvement that will be interesting to monitor throughout the year.
Murray-Boyles impressed during his freshman season by making an impact on the defensive end and finishing plays on offense with good touch around the rim. He is a smaller forward at just 6-foot-7 but plays with an incredibly high motor, combined with a quick jump and long wingspan. His strong frame allows him to compete physically in the interior, but he is also able to switch onto guards and wings, moving his feet well and cutting off driving lanes without fouling. Heading into his second season, the main focus for Murray-Boyles will be on the offensive end. His three-point shooting remains the biggest question mark, but he can also raise his stock by making quick decisions out of pick-and-rolls and creating looks for himself on offense.
In his freshman season, Murray-Boyles did not attempt jumpers beyond the arc, but his shooting form from midrange and the free-throw line looks promising in terms of improvement. While jump shooting did not seem to be a focus for him last season, it is assumed that his offensive role will grow this season, which should provide him with more opportunities to shoot. Murray-Boyles impacts the game in many ways, so his jump shot was not as critical in college. However, with the evolution of the NBA, it will be crucial for him to find a consistent offensive role at the next level. It may be unrealistic to expect him to become a high-volume shooter this year, but if he shoots with confidence and shows the ability to get to open spots, teams should be interested in helping him improve this aspect throughout his career.
After setting screens for ball handlers, Murray-Boyles excelled at rolling hard to the rim during his freshman year. He finished these plays with good touch on both hands and by elevating over defenders. To expand his effectiveness in these situations, he will need to focus on short-rolling and making the extra pass to create even easier looks. He averaged nearly two assists last season while boasting a positive assist-to-turnover ratio, indicating that this aspect of his game could take another leap. As a smaller forward, being able to help the offense flow and connect out of the high post will enhance Murray-Boyles’ game in the NBA and should continue his upward trajectory on draft boards.
Regarding self-creation, Murray-Boyles did not show much of this in his freshman year, other than attacking out of the mid-post. He relies on getting to his left while attacking, which was efficient, but he will need to improve his finishing with his off-hand to become a greater threat on drives, allowing time for his jumper to develop. His explosiveness off the bounce has established a solid foundation for his attacking game, as he does not need much separation to showcase his finishing ability. However, to translate this to the NBA, his creativity and change of speed will need to continue evolving.
Murray-Boyles is one of the better forwards in the 2025 NBA draft due to his impact on both ends of the floor, but he is by no means a finished product. Focusing on his jump shooting, playmaking out of short rolls and improving his self-creation could be key for NBA teams considering taking a chance on him over many of the high-upside freshmen looking to enter the 2025 draft.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.