Cooper Flagg Drawing Comparisons to Former Duke No. 1 Picks
Cooper Flagg has made noticeable strides as an efficient scorer, firmly solidifying his spot alongside several former No. 1 selections.
While scoring is not typically viewed as the strongest part of his game, his recent improvements have been undeniable. In the 10 most recent NBA drafts, eight of the first selections played college basketball, and the two most recent Duke players to go No. 1 seem to be the most comparable to Flagg. The two players we will focus on were the first names called in the 2022 and 2019 NBA drafts: Paolo Banchero and Zion Williamson. While these players are not perfect comparisons for Flagg, their ability to lead their teams’ offenses as well-sized and versatile forwards offers interesting insights when projecting what Flagg could become.
Flagg entered this season as the projected No. 1 pick, and despite arguments about whether he might be surpassed, these conversations have quickly quieted. Through his first 17 games of the year, Flagg has averaged 18.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.2 blocks while shooting 47.8% from the field, 34.9% from three and 80.8% from the free throw line. His two-way upside has stood out, but as of late, the uptick in scoring efficiency has turned heads. While he plays a different game than Williamson and Banchero, comparing the productivity of these three players is particularly intriguing.
Beginning with Williamson in 2019, he was a dominant force who earned recognition, including national player of the year. He finished his lone season at Duke with averages of 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.8 blocks while shooting 68% from the field, 33.8% from three and 64% from the free throw line. While Williamson averaged slightly more in every category other than assists, Flagg boasting similar numbers while attacking more from the perimeter is very encouraging. Williamson was one of the best freshmen in recent memory, so being in conversations with him is promising for Flagg.
For Banchero, the comparison is a bit more direct, even if their play styles are not identical. Banchero averaged 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks while shooting 47.8% from the field, 33.8% from three and 72.9% from the free throw line. These averages are extremely similar to what Flagg has produced so far and should be used as a reference point for how impressive his play has been this year. Flagg brings a much clearer picture of his defensive capabilities than Banchero showcased, but the overall similarities should not be overlooked.
In conclusion, Flagg’s trajectory as a potential No. 1 pick is bolstered by the parallels he shares with previous top selections like Williamson and Banchero. While he brings his own unique style of play, his statistical output, versatility and two-way impact indicate that he belongs in conversations with some of the best prospects in recent memory. As the season progresses, it will be fascinating to see how Flagg continues to refine his game and solidify his case as the top choice in the upcoming draft.
