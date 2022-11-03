Draft Digest: Ranking the Must-Watch College Teams in Terms of NBA Draft Talent
The college basketball season is upon is, with every team across the country hoping to have a campaign that ends with a championship. Once the season comes to an end, over a hundred players at the college level will take the leap to the NBA or G League as a next step in their respective careers.
If you're interested in future NBA talent, this is one of the more loaded draft classes incoming, even if the players at the top of the board aren't playing college ball. Regardless, there's a ton of talent at the college level that will be high lottery picks and potential franchise changers.
As it relates to future NBA talent and overall draft stock, which college teams should you be watching this season? Let's rank the top teams by comprehensive draft potential.
1. Arkansas
Notable Draft Talent: Anthony Black, Nick Smith Jr., Jordan Walsh, Ricky Council IV, Trevon Brazile
2. Duke
Notable Draft Talent: Dariq Whitehead, Dereck Lively, Kyle Filipowski, Tyrese Proctor, Christian Reeves, Mark Mitchell
3. Kentucky
Notable Draft Talent: Chris Livingston, Cason Wallace, Jacob Toppin, Oscar Tshiebwe, Daimion Collins, Ugonna Onyenso
4. Houston
Notable Draft Talent: Jarace Walker, Marcus Sasser, Terrance Arceneaux
5. USC
Notable Draft Talent: Tre White, Kijani Wright, Drew Peterson, Vincent Iwuchukwu, Malik Thomas, Iaroslav Niagu
6. UCLA
Notable Draft Talent: Adem Bona, Amari Bailey, Jaime Jaquez Jr.
Read More
7. Florida State
Notable Draft Talent: Baba Miller, Matthew Cleveland
8. Texas
Notable Draft Talent: Dillon Mitchell, Arterio Morris, Tyrese Hunter,
9. Indiana
Notable Draft Talent: Trayce Jackson-Davis, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Malik Reneau
10. Baylor
Notable Draft Talent: Keyonte George, Adam Flagler, Jalen Bridges
11. Kansas
Notable Draft Talent: Gradey Dick, MJ Rice, Jalen Wilson
12. Michigan
Notable Draft Talent: Jett Howard, Hunter Dickson,
13. Gonzaga
Notable Draft Talent: Julian Strawther, Malachi Smith, Drew Timme, Nolan Hickman
14. Creighton
Notable Draft Talent: Arthur Kaluma, Ryan Kalkbrenner
15. Villanova
Notable Draft Talent: Cam Whitmore, Eric Dixon
