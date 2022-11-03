Draft Digest: Ranking the Must-Watch College Teams in Terms of NBA Draft Talent

The college basketball season is upon is, with every team across the country hoping to have a campaign that ends with a championship. Once the season comes to an end, over a hundred players at the college level will take the leap to the NBA or G League as a next step in their respective careers.

If you're interested in future NBA talent, this is one of the more loaded draft classes incoming, even if the players at the top of the board aren't playing college ball. Regardless, there's a ton of talent at the college level that will be high lottery picks and potential franchise changers.

As it relates to future NBA talent and overall draft stock, which college teams should you be watching this season? Let's rank the top teams by comprehensive draft potential.

1. Arkansas

Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports

Notable Draft Talent: Anthony Black, Nick Smith Jr., Jordan Walsh, Ricky Council IV, Trevon Brazile

2. Duke

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Notable Draft Talent: Dariq Whitehead, Dereck Lively, Kyle Filipowski, Tyrese Proctor, Christian Reeves, Mark Mitchell

3. Kentucky

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Notable Draft Talent: Chris Livingston, Cason Wallace, Jacob Toppin, Oscar Tshiebwe, Daimion Collins, Ugonna Onyenso

4. Houston

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Notable Draft Talent: Jarace Walker, Marcus Sasser, Terrance Arceneaux

5. USC

Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Notable Draft Talent: Tre White, Kijani Wright, Drew Peterson, Vincent Iwuchukwu, Malik Thomas, Iaroslav Niagu

6. UCLA

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Notable Draft Talent: Adem Bona, Amari Bailey, Jaime Jaquez Jr.

7. Florida State

Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat-USA TODAY NETWORK

Notable Draft Talent: Baba Miller, Matthew Cleveland

8. Texas

Landon Bost/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY Network-Florida-USA TODAY NETWORK

Notable Draft Talent: Dillon Mitchell, Arterio Morris, Tyrese Hunter,

9. Indiana

Soobum Im / USA TODAY Sports

Notable Draft Talent: Trayce Jackson-Davis, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Malik Reneau

10. Baylor

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Notable Draft Talent: Keyonte George, Adam Flagler, Jalen Bridges

11. Kansas

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Notable Draft Talent: Gradey Dick, MJ Rice, Jalen Wilson

12. Michigan

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Notable Draft Talent: Jett Howard, Hunter Dickson,

13. Gonzaga

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Notable Draft Talent: Julian Strawther, Malachi Smith, Drew Timme, Nolan Hickman

14. Creighton

Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Notable Draft Talent: Arthur Kaluma, Ryan Kalkbrenner

15. Villanova

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Notable Draft Talent: Cam Whitmore, Eric Dixon

