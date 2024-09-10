Draft: France's Latest Top Prospects
The NBA draft has been flooded with French prospects over the past handful of years, and with several standout players in the 2025 class, this trend shows no signs of changing.
Let's highlight the two top French prospects who have a chance to be selected in the first round of the 2025 NBA draft and help keep their country’s NBA presence alive and well.
Nolan Traore | Saint-Quentin (France) | Guard | 6'3" | 175 lbs
Nolan Traore is a potential top-five pick in this year’s draft and is considered by many to be the best international prospect in the class. He is an extremely crafty guard who can score effectively from all three levels. Traore has had exceptional performances at every level of competition, including a 45-point, nine-assist game at the U18 Adidas Next Generation Tournament against FC Barcelona.
His scoring ability is very impressive, but his playmaking and court vision could be key to propelling him up draft boards. While his court vision and ability to run a team’s offense are evident, he does tend to get overly aggressive at times, which can lead to unnecessary turnovers. As a young prospect, his productivity with room to grow is extremely tantalizing despite some issues with decision-making.
Traore may not be an eye-catching athlete, but he impacts the defensive end with his timing and activity. He consistently racks up steals and although he is not a great one-on-one defender, this aspect of his game is likely to improve once he adds strength and faces less of an offensive demand. That could solidify him as one of the first players off the board if he becomes even more disruptive. His playmaking and scoring ability seem ready to go, but adding this final piece could make things very interesting.
The guards at the top of the 2025 class are highlighted by standout players like Traore and Rutgers’ Dylan Harper. Scouts and fans are divided on who should go first, but it will be compelling to follow their progress throughout the upcoming season.
Noa Essengue | Ratiopharm Ulm (France) | Forward | 6'9" | 195 lbs
Noa Essengue is a long and mobile forward who excels in the open court. He is still rounding out his game and will likely enter the league as a long-term project. His physical tools are extremely intriguing and could be worth the wait once he figures out how to maximize his effectiveness. He has good defensive instincts and a high motor, but this can lead to him getting out of control at times. Essengue averaged 13 points and seven rebounds per game last season and looks to improve in his second season with Ratiopharm Ulm in France.
Essengue’s upside is near the top of the 2025 draft class and he has the potential to develop into an extremely versatile player if all the pieces come together. His shooting form is solid, but he has struggled with consistency. Improving this aspect of his game should be a major focus in his development and could elevate his draft stock into the lottery range.
All signs point to Essengue being more involved in the upcoming season, which could boost his confidence and allow him to showcase more of his game against solid competition. Whether he is asked to do more on offense or makes a defensive leap if he can impact games more consistently, the buzz around him could be deafening.
The 2025 class is loaded with potential game-changing forwards, so Essengue faces tough competition to climb up draft boards. His unique and versatile style of play is valuable in the NBA draft, but entering as a probable project will keep his draft range wide open.
