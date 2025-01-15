Duke's Sion James Building on Three-and-D Potential in ACC Play
The Duke Blue Devils have looked like one of the best teams in college basketball this season. While their loaded freshman class has garnered the majority of draft attention, senior guard Sion James has quietly emerged as an intriguing prospect.
He is an extremely physical three-and-D guard who has regularly showcased well-rounded tools that appear translatable to the NBA. Although James has not made a significantly noticeable impact in terms of productivity, his performances throughout the year have consistently shown promise that he could seamlessly fit into a more limited role.
Let’s dive into James’ play throughout the season up to this point, highlighting the tools that will surely hold value as we approach the 2025 NBA draft.
While helping Duke to a 15-2 record, James has averaged 7.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 50.6% from the field, 38.7% from three and 75% from the free-throw line. These impressive shooting splits come from relatively low volume, as he only attempts 5.2 field goals and 1.8 three-pointers per game. However, his ability to understand and excel in his role has been encouraging. He has also demonstrated promising potential as a connective passer and defensive contributor. This combination of scoring, playmaking and defense has built an intriguing case for James as a valuable second-round prospect.
Starting with his scoring, he has excelled as a spot-up shooter who moves well off the ball and can attack strong closeouts off the dribble. His true shooting percentage of 61.5% is the second-best of his career and highlights how efficient he has been in a more confined role after transferring from Tulane. In seven games this year, he has shot at least 50% from three, and while these attempts were on low volume, it offers hope for improvement and maintaining his threat from deep as he increases his shot attempts. Additionally, James uses his strong frame and solid athleticism to finish through contact when attacking the rim. Whether initiating with the ball or making smart cuts, he consistently gathers and elevates off both feet for more control in the paint.
His playmaking has also improved noticeably since ACC play began. He averaged 2.2 assists in non-conference games, but that number has jumped to 3.7 assists in his first seven conference matchups. His ability to penetrate the defense and kick out to open shooters has been impressive. While he has taken on more responsibility as the primary initiator recently, his quick decision-making as a connective passer on the perimeter has remained a standout aspect of his game. If this upward trend in playmaking continues, it will undoubtedly boost his draft stock and solidify his value as a well-rounded guard.
While his offensive tools are promising, James' defense has been the most impressive aspect of his game. He is an athletic, strong and tenacious defender who applies constant pressure on opposing guards. Though his defensive counting stats may not leap off the page, his defensive rating of 87.7 ranks 22nd in the nation, further emphasizing his effectiveness. This performance suggests he could become a versatile defender at the NBA level, capable of staying with guards due to his quickness and harassing taller wings with his strength and activity. His defensive abilities should continue to draw attention and earn him opportunities to showcase his skills at the next level.
In conclusion, Sion James may not be the most talked-about prospect on Duke’s talented roster, but his all-around game, highlighted by his defensive prowess, makes him a player to watch as the 2025 NBA draft approaches. His ability to perform in a defined role, paired with his growing offensive skill set and standout defense, has quietly positioned him as a sleeper prospect. As he continues to gain attention for his contributions, there is little doubt that James will find a way to make an impact at the professional level.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.