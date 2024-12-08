Three Questions That Will Determine Dylan Harper’s Standing Among Top ProspectsThree
Early on in this 2025 NBA Draft cycle, no prospect has shined brighter than Dylan Harper of Rutgers University. Son of five-time NBA Champion Ron Harper, the 6-foot-5 guard has averaged a whopping 23.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game through nine appearances. This includes his thunderous back-to-back performances in the Player’s Era Tournament, in which he tallied 36 and 37 points in wins over Notre Dame and Alabama, respectively.
Harper’s scoring success has sparked discussions about his standing relative to Cooper Flagg, the consensus top prospect in the 2025 NBA Draft. While Harper’s performance has earned him worthy hype, suggesting he matches or surpasses Flagg is an ambitious proposition. Duke’s 17-year-old forward brings a blend of defensive dominance, scoring potential, shrewd instincts, and imposing athleticism that make him a challenging rival in terms of potential all-around impact.
However, Harper has the rest of his freshman season to continue his positive momentum, and cement his own place among the top 2025 NBA Draft prospects. Ultimately, his prospect standing will hinge on how he answers these three critical questions; they will determine whether he’s simply a top-five talent or a legitimate contender for the number one overall pick.
How Elite Is Harper At Getting Himself Downhill?
Harper’s best trait is his downhill scoring ability, through both layups and trips to the line. He’s shot an impressive 76.5% on 7.8 rim attempts per game thus far. Further, his drives have also led to a large portion of his 7.0 free throw attempts per contest.
However, while he’s a potent slasher, Harper isn’t quite as proficient at getting himself downhill off-the-dribble. With a handle and burst that fall short of elite, Harper must prove to scouts that he can become a high-volume downhill advantage creator in the NBA, rather than being limited to a spot creator.
How Convincing Is Harper As A Non-Rim Scorer?
Harper’s most worrisome statistical gap pertains to his shot-making struggles given he has converted only 23.5% of his non-rim, two-point attempts and just 31.0% of his tries from beyond the arc. In the modern NBA, star ball-handlers nearly always have to be threatening scorers from at least one level beyond the rim, so Harper must make meaningful strides in this regard.
How Advanced Is Harper As A Passer?
This question is an important one for nearly every ball-handling guard, but especially to Harper. With other questions surrounding his scoring potential, the Rutgers guard can bolster his appeal as a creator through strong playmaking skills in both the two-man game and out of drives.
