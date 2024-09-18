Five Underrated Freshmen With One-And-Done Potential
With the new season being headlined by several high-profile freshmen, the 2024 high school class may be deeper than most realize. While players such as Cooper Flagg, Ace Bailey, and Dylan Harper appear to be locks for the top seven, lower-ranked prospects will be entering situations that seem beneficial to their early success.
With that said, let's look at five prospects who have a chance to be surprise one-and-done candidates.
Vyctorius Miller | LSU | Guard | 6-foot-5 | 185 lbs
Vyctorius Miller is a guard with the ability to make an impact both on and off the ball. He has good positional size, which especially stands out when he attacks the rim. While driving, he does a great job of using long strides to cut through defenses before elevating above defenders with a blend of athleticism and creativity. Regardless of his impressive driving ability, the strongest and most translatable aspect of Miller’s game is his long-range shooting. Many consider him to be one of the best shooters in the 2024 class due to his ability to hit shots on the move as well as off catch-and-shoot looks.
Following the departure of LSU’s two leading scorers from last season, Jordan Wright and Jalen Cook, the Tiger backcourt is wide open for a new scoring option, and Miller seems to be the perfect fit. Coming off a disappointing 2024 season LSU will need a new guard to run the show, which may be Miller’s role to lose.
Zoom Diallo | Washington | Guard | 6-foot-4 | 180 lbs
Zoom Diallo is a strong, crafty guard who relies on his driving ability to create easy looks for himself and his teammates. He is one of the better table-setters in the 2024 class, using creativity to get to his spots before finding open teammates or finishing with great touch. While he is not a great vertical athlete, his lateral explosiveness allows him to slip by defenders and create clear lanes to sling bullet passes anywhere on the court. Diallo has also made a solid impact on the defensive end, using his combination of physicality and quickness to pressure ball-handlers and read passing lanes.
As the top-ranked player in Washington, Diallo chose to stay home with hopes of helping the Huskies bounce back after an underwhelming 2024 season. While he may not be used as a primary scoring option during his freshman season, Diallo has the opportunity to help run the show with his playmaking and elite energy on both ends of the floor.
John Bol | Ole Miss | Center | 7-foot-2 | 210 lbs
John Bol is a raw big man with elite tools, which could give him an early opportunity to be brought into the NBA as a developmental project. He has great size and length, allowing him to make a major impact on the defensive end. His shot-blocking ability is elite, and he displays a great feel for protecting the rim, but he is still finding the best way to impact the offensive end. During his freshman season, Bol will most likely serve as a play-finisher and screener, which becomes a lot more interesting when combined with his end-to-end speed and willingness to run in transition.
Ole Miss enters the season needing help on the interior and will rely on Bol to make an impact early in his freshman year. While his game may not be the prettiest through his first season, his ability to impact the interior will surely be felt. Depending on his physical development, Bol has the chance to quickly rise up draft boards and could be seen as one of the most intriguing long-term prospects.
Jalen Shelley | USC | Forward | 6-foot-8 | 190 lbs
Jalen Shelley is an exciting forward with positional versatility and solid athleticism. His ability to run the floor in transition and make good reads is his strong suit at the moment, but once he gains more strength, the sky's the limit. He does a good job of attacking driving lanes and using his athleticism to elevate over defenders and finish through contact. Shelley does rely on getting to his left, and while he is dangerous using his dominant hand, he will need to become more comfortable with his right to reach his potential.
USC has done a great job developing NBA prospects over the past few years, but with an impressive crop of talented wings this season, it will be interesting to see who stands out. While Shelley has one of the higher upsides, it looks like he will be asked to serve as more of a power forward, which may slow his development into a wing during his freshman season.
Jeremiah Fears | Oklahoma | Guard | 6-foot-4 | 182 lbs
Jeremiah Fears is an impressive lead guard who excels at controlling games with his change of speed and ability to read defenses. He has a tight handle and a high level of creativity with the ball in his hands, which helps him attack the rim aggressively. He finishes well below the rim and has great touch within the lane as well as on pull-up jumpers. Fears can score from all three levels, but the strongest aspect of his game is how well he navigates pick-and-rolls. He slices through defenses as well as anyone in this class, and when combined with his feel for the game and court vision, he could become a lethal lead guard as early as year one.
Oklahoma basketball has been in a state of flux over the past few seasons but has consistently boasted impressive guard talent. Fears could be the next lead guard to run the show for the Sooners and help them chase past successes.
