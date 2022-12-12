How Good is the 3-Point Shooting for Connecticut Sophomore Jordan Hawkins?

Looking into the outside shooting of Jordan Hawkins and what it means for his NBA Draft stock.

The 6-foot-5 Jordan Hawkins has slowly creeped his way into the late first round NBA Draft conversation on some big boards due to major improvements from his freshman to sophomore seasons.

Via basketball reference, Hawkins numbers are better across the board per 100 possessions:

23.6 to 32.3 points

35% to 40% FG

38% to 42% 2P

33% to 39% 3P

2.1 to 3.9 assists

1.4 to 1.8 steals

3.9 to 3.0 turnovers

101.7 to 118.2 offensive rating

100.2 to 86.2 defensive rating

This improvement also shows up drastically in the Cerebro metrics as well:

5.2 to 8.0 (C-Ram)

42 to 68 (Point Scoring Prowess)

67 to 89 (3-Point Efficiency)

39 to 54 (Floor General Skills)

45 to 53 (Around the Rim)

62 to 74 (Defensive Stats Impact)

It is important to note that the shooting percentages are better while Hawkins has also increased his volume. The assists are up, while turnovers are down and defensive rating being good are all great signs for Hawkins, but at the end of the day his draft stock lay in his 3-point shooting.

3-Point Shooting

The most immediate things that stand out about the DeMatha High School product is how compact, consistent and fluid the shooting mechanics are.

Hawkins lower body almost always looks the same regardless of the shot attempt. This is due to really nice footwork and balance and makes for a very repeatable shot attempt after attempt.

The sophomore guard is taking, and making, these attempts in almost every way you can imagine. Of course has plenty of catch and shoot attempts and shows very good off ball relocation to create those opportunities.

Connecticut also runs Hawkins off multiple screening actions which puts a ton of pressure on a defense. These actions again showcase Hawkins ability to consistently repeat the same shooting motion as well as his ability to read the screen and how defenders are playing it.

Some of the more impressive makes actually come in transition where Hawkins puts an immense amount of pressure on the defense to find him early in a possession.

Hawkins consistently seeks out shot attempts by hunting the open spot at the 3-point line and takes advantage of any opportunity his primary defender gives him. This, combined with the ability to get his feet set quickly and ability to make tough shots combines for a very dangerous 3-point shooter.

If there is one shot type that Hawkins could stand to improve it would be making these attempts off the dribble. While has shown an ability to do so, there is room for growth, especially when utilizing a ball screen as the ball handler.

Hawkins is currently knocking down 3-points at 39% on just under seven and a half attempts per game. That percentage is even more impressive when you factor in the level of difficulty of a majority of those attempts.

In just eight games he has five with three or more makes and three games with five showcasing an ability to really get it going and be a difference maker from behind the arc.

Combining these 3-point shooting acumen with seemingly growing and improving skills in the rest of his game, and a league that is always desperate for shooters and floor spacing it is hard to see NBA teams not being intrigued by Jordan Hawkins.

