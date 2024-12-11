Illinois’ Jakucionis Continues Making Top-Five NBA Draft Case
Coming into the 2025 NBA Draft cycle, Illinois guard Kasparas Jakucionis was already on radars. But through his first handful of collegiate games, he’s looked like a bonafide future top-five pick.
At 6-foot-6, Jakucionis possesses an all-around skillset, able to score the ball, facilitate and do so much more from the starting point guard spot.
In a ranked-win over No. 20 Wisconsin Tuesday night, he showcased that very ability, scoring a team-high 24 points on 8-for-15 showing, adding six rebounds, five assists and a steal.
Even more, he continued to showcase his white-hot 3-point shooting, hitting on four of his eight attempts triples. Coming into the game against the Badgers, Jakucionis had shot 43% on 4.4 attempts per game from beyond the arc.
Jakucionis likely won’t need a strong scoring season to earn his way into the upper ranks of the draft, as a do-it-all jumbo guard is a coveted archetype in the NBA. But his scoring has bloomed of late, with him seeing 20-plus points in each of his last four games.
Per an earlier scouting report on the guard: “When it comes to scoring for himself, Jakucionis finishes well near the rim, though he is more of a finesse scorer in the paint than a power scorer. Ultimately, if Jakucionis can emerge as a dynamic scorer — along with his already impressive facilitation abilities — he will be the perfect lead guard at the NBA level. “
Illinois will next take on No. 1 Tennessee in the team’s hardest test yet.
