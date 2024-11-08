Indiana's Mackenzie Mgbako Appears Ready to Take Sophomore Leap
Indiana entered this college basketball season as the No. 17 team in the nation, with several interesting players to watch.
Their season began with an 80-61 victory over a lower-level SIU Edwardsville, where Mackenzie Mgbako stole the show, making a compelling case for why he may be one of the top second-year prospects ahead of the upcoming NBA draft. He had an impressive freshman season but decided to return to Indiana in order to raise his draft stock while continuing to round out his game. Let’s dive into Mgbako’s stellar sophomore season debut and take a look at how his game could propel him up draft boards.
At 6-foot-9 and 222 pounds, Mgbako has a rare blend of physicality and skill. As a freshman, he finished the season with averages of 12 points, four rebounds and one assist. These numbers were solid and could be worthy of a draft pick in most years, but his game was still clearly developing. He struggled with efficiency and was still working on showcasing his two-way versatility on a more consistent basis. However, from our first look at him this year, it seems like he had a very productive summer.
In his 28 minutes of action during the season opener, Mgbako finished with 31 points, nine rebounds, one block and one steal. He looked much more comfortable and fluid on the offensive side of the ball, shooting 13-of-17 from the field, which included converting 4-of-5 from three. He seemed to have a more defined role on offense, getting to open spots with ease before getting set and being ready for the ball. When he did attack off the dribble, he didn’t try to do too much. Instead, he made every movement count as he gathered in the lane and elevated over smaller defenders. It’s not very common to see a player of his size play with this level of versatility and decisiveness, so this strong start to the year offers nothing but hope for his long-term development.
His shooting mechanics were consistent last season, though they did look a little slower than you’d hope. In this first look, his form appears to have undergone minor changes that allow him to get shots off more comfortably, despite the defense he faces. His release is still high and the follow-through looks flawless, but maintaining this consistency throughout the season could be key to his draft range.
Defensively, it’s harder to gauge just how impactful he will be as the level of competition continues to rise. He looked very comfortable defending in space and actively making reads, both on and off the ball. His size makes him a threat on the interior, where he challenged shots vertically and regularly battled for rebounds. Having led the Hoosiers in rebounds with nine, this may not be a nightly occurrence, especially as he shares the court with Oumar Ballo, who averaged ten rebounds per game for Arizona last season.
Mgbako’s overall body of work at Indiana is not perfect, but if these apparent strides continue to show up throughout the season, he could make a strong case to be selected in the first round of the upcoming draft. As mentioned above, his blend of size and skill is rare among young draft prospects, so it’s easy to see why NBA teams would love to add a player like him.
