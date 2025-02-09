Kansas State's Coleman Hawkins Shows Versatility in Win Streak
As Kansas State secured its fifth-straight Big 12 win yesterday by defeating No. 16 Kansas 81-73, Coleman Hawkins put together yet another versatile two-way performance. While this season has not been a flawless transition for Hawkins after transferring from Illinois, his all-around play has looked much better in recent games. He plays a somewhat positionless game, which has helped increase his value as we approach the 2025 NBA draft.
Let’s take a closer look at Hawkins' strong stretch of play, focusing on his most recent outing against Kansas:
During this five-game winning streak—where the Wildcats defeated three ranked opponents in West Virginia, Iowa State and Kansas—Hawkins has done an excellent job of showcasing his versatility. Over this stretch, he has averaged 13.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists, two steals and two blocks while shooting 44.2% from the field, 47.1% from three and 60% from the free-throw line. He plays a physical and intelligent game, allowing him to create mismatches all over the floor. Whether attacking bigger defenders off the dribble or exploiting smaller players in the post, his increased versatility looks highly translatable to the NBA.
In his most recent game against Kansas, Hawkins finished with 12 points, five rebounds, eight assists, one steal and five blocks. He missed his lone free-throw attempt but shot 50% from both the field and beyond the arc. This game highlighted how effective he can be with the ball in his hands on the perimeter. His five blocks marked a new season and career high, and while he isn't known as a top-tier rim protector, demonstrating the ability to step into this role when needed only adds to his potential.
Hawkins projects as a highly versatile forward at the next level, and his key contributions during this stretch of games have reinforced just how impactful he can be. While questions remain about his ideal fit in the NBA, his ability to fill multiple roles should make him an intriguing prospect for teams looking for adaptability and all-around skill. If he continues this level of play, his stock for the 2025 NBA draft could rise even further.
