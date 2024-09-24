Key Early-Season Events Featuring Top 2025 Draft Prospects
Early in the 2025 college season, several tournaments and invitationals will provide great insights into some of the top prospects for the upcoming draft class. While early evaluations may not paint the full picture of these players, observing their performances against a high level of competition could propel them into the spotlight before conference play begins.
Let's look at three star-studded events and key matchups taking place between Nov. 12 and Dec. 17:
State Farm Champions Classic | Nov. 12
Duke vs. Kentucky
With two of the most intriguing rosters in terms of overall draft prospects facing off, this matchup will offer one of the best contests of the entire 2025 season. Duke enters the season with the number one freshman recruit, Cooper Flagg, along with several other players who have lottery potential. Flagg has the chance to compete for an All-American selection while working toward his projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 draft. While he will be the focal point of this matchup, other Blue Devils such as Khaman Maluach, Isaiah Evans and Kon Knueppel aim to make their mark and quickly burst onto the scene.
Kentucky enters this season under new leadership after the departure of long-time coach John Calipari. Although many of the Wildcats’ top players left during the offseason, the new roster is filled with intriguing transfers eager to raise their draft stock in this fresh start. Observing how well key transfers like Kobe Brea, Brandon Garrison, Lamont Butler, and Otega Oweh fit into their new roles will provide an early glimpse into the new era of Kentucky basketball. While the upperclassmen are less likely to secure a spot early in the upcoming draft, finding value outside of the top picks is common and could be highlighted by several of these high-profile transfers.
Vegas Showdown | Nov. 26
Duke vs. Kansas
As noted earlier, Duke’s early-season matchups will showcase just how impressive their freshman class is. This showdown will provide a chance to see two of the most complete rosters in all of college basketball. The Duke freshmen will have their hands full facing off against a well-established Jayhawk roster filled with upperclassmen who have proven their ability to work well together under one of the NCAA’s most accomplished coaches, Bill Self.
Kansas consistently poses a threat in college basketball and typically excels at boasting elite offenses alongside top-tier defenses. They return two of their top players from last season, Hunter Dickinson and Dejuan Harris Jr., as well as new faces like A.J. Storr and Zeke Mayo from the transfer portal, along with Flory Bidunga, one of the most intriguing incoming freshmen. This matchup promises an exciting battle between the impressive interior forces of these two teams, potentially featuring one of the best frontcourts in all of college basketball.
Jimmy V Men’s Classic | Dec. 10
Michigan vs. Arkansas
This matchup will be particularly intriguing, primarily because of Arkansas’ loaded roster of both transfers and a talented freshman class. They embark on this new era with many questioning whether they can maximize their players’ potential amid an abundance of highly skilled prospects. Headlined by potential first-rounders like Zvonomir Ivisic, Boogie Fland, Karter Knox and DJ Wagner, the Razorbacks will be fascinating to monitor regarding how they distribute minutes and usage. Other proven players like Johnell Davis, Trevon Brazile, and Adou Thiero are likely to shoulder significant roles but may also impact the playing time of younger players mentioned earlier.
Coming off a disappointing 2024 season, Michigan will be fighting tooth and nail to regain their form and relevance. Many view Danny Wolf as a breakout player for the upcoming season after his impressive performance at Yale last year. He was a two-way star who possesses the size and skill to continue improving in his first season with the Wolverines.
