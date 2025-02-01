Marquette, UConn Face Off Highlighting Big East's Top Draft Prospects
As two of the top teams in the Big East prepare to go head-to-head this evening, Marquette and UConn bring several intriguing draft prospects. Whether these players are projected to be selected in the first round, the second round, or potentially find a spot after going undrafted, each has had a strong season up to this point.
Let’s take a closer look at the top names in one of the biggest games taking place today.
Marquette
Kam Jones | Guard | 6’5” | 200 lbs | Senior
Kam Jones has been one of the top players in college basketball this season, and his push for an All-American selection has steadily raised his draft value. He currently leads the Golden Eagles in points (18.9) and assists (6.3), recording a team-high in assists in all but two games this season. His increased playmaking has expanded his potential to serve multiple roles in the NBA, but his scoring upside remains the most valuable part of his game.
Chase Ross | Guard | 6’5” | 205 lbs | Junior
Chase Ross has not been the most consistently productive player for Marquette, but his two-way tools have been hard to ignore. He ranks second on the team in assists (2.2) and steals (2.1) while also posting solid shooting splits of 46.8%/35.4%/76.2%. His defensive upside looks translatable, as he has averaged 2.6 steals and 1.5 blocks over his past six games. Ross is a long and switchable defender with a strong ability to read offenses and react at a high level. Continuing this disruptive defensive stretch could significantly boost his stock among NBA teams.
UConn
Liam McNeeley | Wing | 6’7” | 210 lbs | Freshman
Liam McNeeley is listed as a game-time decision tonight after missing the Huskies’ past seven games with an ankle injury. While his return is anticipated, this would be a great game for him to make his comeback, as UConn has gone 4-3 in his absence. McNeeley has good size and has impressed this season with his three-point shooting and aggressiveness. He has the potential to be the first player selected from this matchup, but his availability remains the biggest storyline to monitor.
Alex Karaban | Forward | 6’8” | 225 lbs | Junior
Alex Karaban has been one of the most impactful players for the Huskies this season, building a strong case as a valuable two-way prospect. He leads UConn in points (15) and blocks (1.7) while posting impressive shooting splits of 43.9%/38%/78.9%. A smart player with a high basketball IQ, he projects as a reliable stretch-four at the next level. Karaban has been on draft radars for a while now, so maintaining his strong play throughout conference competition could solidify him as one of the most valuable upperclassmen in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.