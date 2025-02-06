Maryland's Derik Queen Looks to Steal The Show in Big Ten Rematch
In the only power conference game of the day, No. 18 Maryland is set to take on Ohio State, while freshman forward Derik Queen looks to produce yet another big outing. These two teams faced off on Wednesday, Dec. 4, in a game where Maryland walked away with an 83-59 win, and Queen recorded a double-double. While his scoring has been inconsistent throughout conference play, his overall productivity as a freshman has been impressive. Keeping an eye on another standout performance from him should be a key storyline today.
Ahead of tonight's matchup, let’s break down Derik Queen’s strong season and which areas of his game have made him such a polarizing prospect.
Queen is not a prototypical forward prospect. He has a powerful frame at 6-foot-10 and 246 pounds but plays a smooth, high-IQ game. Through 22 games this season, he has averaged 15 points, 8.3 rebounds, two assists, 1.2 steals and one block. He has also shot 53.4% from the field and 75.7% from the free-throw line. His ability to compete physically while also attacking off the dribble and setting up teammates highlights his versatile offensive skill set. He is not much of an above-the-rim finisher, but his crafty touch, footwork and impressive positioning allow him to score efficiently against taller defenders.
His playmaking vision has also been better than his assist numbers suggest. As a young interior player, Queen has not been tasked with running the offense often, but he has still displayed significant potential as a connective passer and a hand-off hub from the top of the key—an area that has showcased his passing upside. As he continues to develop, refining this aspect of his game could make him even more valuable.
While there are plenty of bright spots, some glaring questions remain. The biggest concerns revolve around his jump shooting and defensive impact. He is shooting just 9.1% (2-of-22) from three, and while his mechanics look promising, his low effectiveness on minimal attempts cannot be ignored. Defensively, he is not an elite athlete, relying instead on strength and positioning. While this has worked well at the collegiate level, it remains to be seen how he will fare against NBA-caliber athletes.
As Queen continues to grow as a player, tonight’s game provides another opportunity for him to showcase his skill set against quality competition. Whether he can address some of his weaknesses while maintaining his offensive efficiency will be a key factor in his long-term development. A strong performance against Ohio State could further solidify his reputation as one of the most intriguing young prospects in college basketball.
