Maryland's Derik Queen's Evolving Feel Expands Long-Term Upside
This year’s freshman class has garnered significant attention for being one of the strongest in recent memory, with several players emerging as extremely promising prospects. One intriguing name that has quickly climbed most draft boards is Maryland’s forward Derik Queen. The 6-foot-10 big man plays a unique game, and despite not fitting the mold of a prototypical NBA player, he is making a compelling case for being worth a lottery pick.
Let’s break down some of the strengths of his game and explore how he could surprise at the NBA level.
Queen is coming off a stellar performance against No. 17 Illinois, where he contributed 25 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals while shooting 10-of-13 from the field and 5-of-7 from the free-throw line. He was a key factor in Maryland’s 91-70 upset victory, showcasing several aspects of his game that have stood out throughout the season. The most prominent areas of his game in this outing, and in general, are his ability to attack off the dribble, his two-way physicality and his feel with the ball in his hands.
Starting with his dribble penetration, Queen’s effectiveness in this area can be surprising to those watching him for the first time. His large frame often leads evaluators to assume he is a traditional back-to-the-basket player, but he has been even more effective attacking off the dribble. Whether operating in half-court sets or pushing in transition, Queen is smooth with the ball, using long strides and quick footwork to navigate through defenses and create easy scoring opportunities. While he is not an elite above-the-rim finisher, his ability to gain positioning consistently allows him to capitalize on his soft touch around the basket.
His physicality is another standout aspect of his game. Queen uses his strength to displace opponents both offensively and defensively. Offensively, his physical play helps him carve out space, while defensively, it allows him to hold his ground against larger opponents. Although he lacks elite vertical athleticism, Queen’s ability to use his size effectively makes him a capable interior defender. He will need to continue improving as a rim protector, but his mobility and activity allow him to compete against quicker players and disrupt their driving lanes.
Finally, Queen’s on-ball feel and vision have shown significant growth throughout the season. He entered college with a strong passing ability, and while this hasn’t always translated directly into high assist numbers, his vision and decision-making have been impressive. Most of these flashes have come from serving as a connective playmaker, where he’s adept at finding open shooters and cutters. This ability points to his potential to operate as a handoff hub out of the high post, much like Draymond Green or Domantas Sabonis. While Queen’s style differs from these players, his combination of passing feel and physical presence could make him a valuable asset in the NBA as he continues to develop.
In conclusion, Derik Queen’s unique skill set makes him one of the more intriguing prospects in this year’s freshman class. His ability to attack off the dribble, his use of physicality and his evolving on-ball feel provide him with a solid foundation for success at the next level. While he may not fit the traditional mold, his versatility and potential to contribute in multiple areas of the game should make him a player to watch as the draft approaches.
