Grizzlies’ Former Second Round Pick Explodes vs. Spurs
Drafted at No. 45 overall in the 2023 NBA Draft, early-career projections weren’t necessarily kind to forward GG Jackson.
Despite that, he’s blown expectations out of the water. And Monday’s scorching performance was just one of many examples.
Against the Spurs on Monday night, Jackson went nuclear, providing a pivotal scoring punch off the bench in a much-needed 19-point win. Across his 28 minutes, the second-year forward scored 27 points on 55% shooting, adding four rebounds, three steals and one assist in finishing with a +8 plus-minus. He knocked down four of his nine triples in showing off his unique perimeter game.
At a true 6-foot-9, Jackson has always had serious scoring potential, dating back to his days getting buckets for the South Carolina Gamecocks. But a draft-night slide raised major questions about career in the NBA.
Jackson was stellar in his rookie season, scoring 14.6 points on 43% shooting, albeit for a much less competitive Grizzlies squad. Still, there was cause for celebration that Memphis had hit on yet another late draft pick.
In September, though, Jackson suffered a broken foot, an obvious hit to his budding career. He’s yet to find his groove in Year 2, with the game against San Antonio being just his eighth game of the season. So far, he’s added just 6.4 points on 31% shooting overall, but night’s like Monday’s offer the fact that his potential as a lights-out scorer is very much still there.
With its win-now core of Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane and more back in action — as well as talented new additions in Zach Edey and Jaylen Wells — there's generally less time to go around for Jackson. But if he can continue to add an efficient scoring punch, he'll again assimilate himself to the Grizzlies' rotation.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.