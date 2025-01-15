Heat Rookie Kel'el Ware Exhibits Growing Skillset in Loss to Clippers
With Bam Adebayo missing Monday night's game due to back soreness, an opportunity presented itself for Kel'el Ware to gain valuable minutes against a strong Clippers team with Kawhi Leonard back in the mix.
The Heat struggled to make shots all night and were unable to contain James Harden and Norman Powell from behind the arc as the duo combined for 11 threes. Despite the team's struggles, first round pick Kel'el Ware showed a ton of growth, especially towards the end of the game. The 7-footer scored 19 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and contributed a block and a steal in 33 minutes of action off the bench.
This game saw some bright spots for the rookie, and also highlighted some areas Ware needs to improve over time. Going up against one of the leading rebounders and more skilled big men in Ivica Zubac, Ware struggled keeping him off the glass and out of the paint as Zubac had a 21-point, 20-rebound game. This was a great learning experience going up against a veteran big in Zubac, and Ware was able to counter his dominance on the glass with 13 rebounds of his own.
Ware's offensive production came too late in the game as he scored 13 of his 19 points in the final 5:12 of regulation with the game seemingly out-of-reach already for the Heat. At the same time, Ware was extremely impressive in those minutes knocking down three three-pointers with a consistent stroke. This part of his game makes him an intriguing long-term prospect with the size and mobility he possesses on the perimeter. It's a small sample size, but Ware is 46.2% from three this season on 12-for-26 shooting along with his highly efficient 60% accuracy from the field. His presence as a lob threat, ability to finish around the rim and defensive versatility makes him an important piece for a Heat team that lacks the skills and length he possesses. Through 23 games he averages 6.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 0.9 blocks and 0.5 steals in only 12.9 minutes per game.
Even though he produced largely with the outcome already decided, the Heat and Head Coach Erik Spoelstra are known for taking everything into account and valuing all minutes their young players receive. Ware proved he can be effective on both ends of the floor for the Heat and can serve as a key role player for them moving forward as he confidence continues to grow.
