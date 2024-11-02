Miami Heat Rookie Yet to Receive Meaningful Minutes
Kel’el Ware, drafted at No. 15 in the 2024 NBA Draft, was one of the more talked-about rookies over the summer.
A 7-footer with a mile-high ceiling on both ends of the floor, his profile already lends itself to the eyeballs of scouts, decision-makers and fans. But his production over the summer and in preseason helped turn heads, too.
It started with Summer League, where Ware posted 17.4 points on near-60% shooting, adding 8.0 rebounds and 1.6 blocks. He propelled Miami to the Summer League title, decimating rim attempts and scoring on his own with a mix of length and athleticism.
But it didn’t stop there. In his preseason opener, he picked up where he left off, scoring another 13 points in 17 minutes on over 50% shooting, securing five rebounds, two steals, one assist and an aggressive four blocks. The former Oregon Duck turned Indiana Hoosier tacked on a few more decent preseason performances, albeit in limited minutes.
Now, he’s scarcely touched the floor for the 2-2 Miami Heat.
He saw a measly six minutes in Game 1, still managing to help the team to a +13 in that time span, and hasn’t been with the team or received DNP’s in the other three contests.
With the team in desperate need of an energy infusion, the spry Ware could be a solid play at center, even in reserve. Center Bam Adebayo has yet to find his groove, and playing alongside a 7-footer in Ware could allow him to find a rhythm as a weak-side shot-blocker.
Regardless, the Heat could likely stand to throw minutes to its talented rookie in some capacity.
