Miami Finds Positives in Matthew Cleveland, Jalil Bethea With Differing Draft Values
While the Miami Hurricanes have had a very disappointing season, their most recent outing against Syracuse resulted in their second conference win and provided encouraging glimpses of two intriguing prospects. Matthew Cleveland has been on the strongest offensive stretch of his career, while their highly touted freshman, Jalil Bethea, delivered his best performance of the season.
Let’s take a closer look at these two players’ seasons as a whole and discuss how their recent play has impacted their upcoming draft stock.
Matthew Cleveland | Wing | 6’7” | 210 lbs | Senior
Matthew Cleveland has been the Hurricanes’ most consistent offensive weapon throughout the season. While the team has struggled, his play has been highly encouraging. Through 24 games, he has averaged 16.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks with solid efficiency—shooting 53.8% from the field, 38% from three and 78% from the free-throw line. He has excelled off the ball while also demonstrating the ability to create his own shots when needed.
On Tuesday, Feb. 11, Cleveland delivered a career-high 32 points against Syracuse, adding three rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks. This marked his third 30-point performance in conference play, further solidifying his recent strong play. Over his last seven games, he has averaged 26.4 points while shooting below 50% from the field just once in that span. As one of the most intriguing offensive upperclassmen, he has a chance to be selected in the upcoming NBA Draft but will almost certainly get an opportunity to earn a spot at the next level.
Jalil Bethea | Guard | 6’5” | 190 lbs | Freshman
Jalil Bethea entered the season as one of the top-ranked freshmen in his class, projected as a top-10 pick on many draft boards. While his tools and upside are evident, his underwhelming play has raised questions about his readiness for a one-and-done jump to the NBA. Through 24 games, he has averaged just 17.1 minutes per game, contributing seven points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.5 steals while shooting 39.7% from the field, 33.9% from three and 81.4% from the free-throw line. He possesses good positional size at 6-foot-5 and has shown flashes of on-ball creation, which, while inconsistent, suggests he could develop into a versatile scorer.
Although his season overall has fallen short of expectations, his performance against Syracuse was the best glimpse yet of his potential. He posted a season-high 21 points along with six rebounds, four assists and one block while shooting 6-of-8 from the field, 3-of-4 from three and 6-of-7 from the free-throw line. This well-rounded performance showcased the kind of player he could become with more consistency. It seems likely he will return to college for his sophomore year, and if he enters the transfer portal, he could be one of the most sought-after names. Finding a better system could quickly boost his stock and propel him back up draft boards as a sophomore.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.