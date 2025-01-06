Michigan's Danny Wolf Posts Monster Game Against USC
On Saturday, Michigan center Danny Wolf had one of the best performances of the entire college basketball season playing against the USC Trojans, where he posted 21 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists, six blocks, and two steals. The big man demonstrated a myriad of skills on both sides of the ball, a performance that lends credence to the idea that he can be an NBA player after coming into the year with minimal hype as a prospect.
Wolf is a player that, despite being 7-feet, has an impressive handle and can serve as both a roll man as well as a ball handler in pick-and-roll sets. He can attack the basket off of the dribble and is a very good passer, especially for someone his size. The Yale transfer was first-team all-Ivy League last season and has had a major impact on this Wolverines squad already this year, a team built off of transfers.
Very effective in big-to-big screens, Wolf has show off his playmaking ability throughout the season, averaging 3.8 assists per game, many of which come out of these sets. His defense has also been underrated, as he is recording 2.8 stocks per game and is very active on that side of the floor. His versatility has been on display all season long, and he has an NBA-level mix of skills that, combined with his size, make him a very intriguing prospect.
Michigan is a team that relies heavily on Wolf in the paint, who ranks 12th in the NCAA in rebounds per game at 10.5 and 37th in field-goal percentage at 58.8%. Given his volume of shooting, this percentage is extremely impressive. His efficiency makes him an elite force and one of the most consistent players in the Big 10. If he can increase his three-point percentage, which is currently at 27.8%, he can raise his ceiling and possibly end up as a top-40 pick.
