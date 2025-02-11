Michigan, Purdue Set For a Rematch With Intriguing Upperclassmen
As No. 7 Purdue heads to Ann Arbor to take on No. 20 Michigan today, a wide variety of prospects are set to take the floor. Purdue came away with a blowout 91-64 in their first matchup, but this second look still holds considerable value. Michigan’s Danny Wolf is the only player in this game who seems like a lock to be selected in the upcoming NBA draft, but his 7-foot running mate, Vladislav Goldin, has also gained value as a potential big man at the next level. Purdue’s top prospects have not received as much recognition, but Braden Smith and Trey Kaufman-Renn have quietly showcased translatable skills.
Let’s take a closer look at these four intriguing prospects and break down the aspects of their games that have drawn attention from NBA teams.
Michigan
Danny Wolf | Forward | 7’0” | 250 lbs | Junior
Danny Wolf plays an extremely unique game, possessing the size of an NBA center while also having the ball-handling skills to initiate the offense from beyond the perimeter. While his interior scoring, rebounding and rim protection should translate well into a more traditional NBA role, his impressive handle and passing instincts open the door for him to potentially become a special player at the next level. Although the frequency with which he runs pick-and-rolls will surely decrease in the NBA, having this as an option should continue to elevate his value.
Vladislav Goldin | Center | 7’1” | 250 lbs | Senior
Vladislav Goldin plays a much more traditional game than Wolf, and while his upside is not quite as high, he has the physical tools to fit onto most rosters. He is solid with his back to the basket and moves decently well for a player of his size, allowing him to secure interior positioning on both ends of the floor. He utilizes good touch and impressive footwork to dominate the interior in most matchups but will need to continue working on his shooting, switchability and connective playmaking to reach his ceiling. While classic big men still hold value in today’s evolving NBA, the ability to expand their game has become increasingly important.
Purdue
Braden Smith | Guard | 6’0” | 175 lbs | Junior
Braden Smith is one of the best guards in college basketball, and while there are glaring concerns about how his game will translate to the NBA, his on-ball effectiveness is undeniable. He can explode for big scoring nights—having scored 24 points or more in three of his last four games—but his value as a distributor is his most intriguing asset. Smith’s lack of size and strength raises concerns about how he will compete at the next level, but his offensive feel and productivity should earn him a chance to prove himself in the coming years.
Trey Kaufman-Renn | Forward | 6’9” | 230 lbs | Junior
Trey Kaufman-Renn has averaged 24 points over his last three games by consistently attacking the rim off the dribble and excelling as a play-finisher. He is highly effective around the basket as a decent athlete with solid aggressiveness, allowing him to finish through contact. While his mid-range shooting mechanics have looked impressive, he will need to increase his volume. He is not much of a threat from three, as he rarely attempts these shots, but he can space the floor with budding explosiveness off the dribble and solid connective playmaking instincts.
