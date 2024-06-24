Mock Draft: OKC Thunder Land Brother of Rising Star, Top Prospect in 2024 NBA Draft
The Oklahoma City Thunder are in a unique position fresh off a 57 win campaign that nabbed them the top seed in the Western Conference and their first playoff series win since 2016, they control the No. 12 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
That is not their only asset though, the Thunder have top-five in the league cap space and a bevy of future draft picks to boot. With a roster ready to contend, especially after swapping Josh Giddey for defense ace Alex Caruso, Oklahoma City can go any direction in this draft.
With no stakes riding on No. 12, it truly being a luxury for OKC - the Thunder can take a swing without any pressure of needing the prospect to contribute in year one should everything go the way it's expected to this season.
Standing at the week of the draft, be it smoke screen or not, it seems as though a once thought of top-prospect is going to see a Wednesday night tumble and be available for Sam Presti to pick at No. 12.
In Derek Parker's latest Mock Draft, the surprising best player available was the brother of current Thunder rising star Jalen Williams, Cody Williams out of Colorado.
After an up-and-down college season due to injury, this draft scribe still has Williams in the top five of the class. Though, other analysts seem to disagree - having the Buffalo forward fall to this storybook pick is not out of the realm of possibility.
"Williams takes pride in his defense, can get out in transition, make plays, puts the ball on the floor and while he is a project shooter OKC has heralded shooting coach Chip Engelland on staff...I would guess the range is 10-14," Parker explained.
As the Thunder already have an up-close look at the incoming rookies' work ethic and background via rostering his brother, plus the raw talent Williams possesses, he is worth taking a gamble on for Oklahoma City - one likely to pan out.
