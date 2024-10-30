Ranking the NBA’s Active No. 1 Draft Picks
The NBA Draft’s top pick often carries more weight than other selections, with a large “No. 1” attached to each selectee’s resume until the end of time.
There are currently 13 active No. 1's, ranging from one drafted over 20 years ago, to the most recent just months ago. Here, we’ll do our best to rank them generally, as they stand now:
1. Anthony Davis, Lakers
Davis has been trending towards being the being the Lakers best player for a while now, but has been overshadowed by the titan that is the best of all-time in LeBron James.
So far this season, it’s been abundantly clear he’s the been the driving force for the Lakers on both sides of the ball.
Davis’ success is almost always dependent on his health. But if he can remain on-court, he’s one of the best in the world.
2. LeBron James, Lakers
This will likely be the first time James hasn’t held the mantel of No. 1 on this list in his career. But that’s no slight.
At 39, he’s still likely a top-10 player on the planet, capable of playing like the best on any given night.
But this season, it will certainly take a little more from the tank for James to continue his usual output. And another season is sure to take its toll on James and Los Angeles.
3. Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves
One of the top up-and-coming players in the league, 2020’s top pick has both the stats and Playoffs success to earn a high ranking on this list.
Last season, Edwards averaged 25.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game en route to one of the better seasons from a 23-year-old we’ve seen in some time.
He undoubtedly won’t top out at No. 3 on this list before his career is over.
4. Paolo Banchero, Magic
Drafted first just a few years ago, Banchero has quickly become the driving force behind a good Eastern Conference team in the Magic.
He’s the No. 1 scoring option, and helped his team put up a 7-game fight against the Cavaliers in his initial Playoffs action.
Recently, he put up a 50-point near-triple-double just four games into this third season. He’s 6-foot-10, plays like a guard and stands to keep improving, ranking him highly here.
5. Zion Williamson, Pelicans
Of all the highly anticipated top picks on this list, Williamson ranks near the top in terms of pure hype.
He was a high-flier coming into the league as a Duke superstar, and remains so, but struggles with injury concerns year in and out. Last season, he was able to play 70 games, the most in his career, and looked great in those.
He’s an obvious force at forward when on-court, he just needs to stay there.
6. Kyrie Irving, Mavericks
Drafted in 2011, Irving has put together an illustrious career as one of the top ball-handlers of all-time. He won a championship with James, and continues to be one of the top players in the league.
Right now, he’s classified as a No. 2 alongside Luka Doncic in Dallas, but is one of the better in all the league.
Last season, his 25.6 points, 5.2 assists and 5.0 rebounds helped drive the Mavericks to the Finals, and the team will be looking to do so again.
7. Victor Wembanyama, Spurs
Another highly-anticipated pick, 2023’s 7-foot-4 phenom saw one of the best rookie season of all time: 21.4 points, 10.7 rebounds and 3.6 blocks per game.
It’s only a matter of time until the Frenchman tops this list.
8. Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks
Traded from Minnesota to New York in a shocking move, Towns now joins one of the best roster in the NBA.
He’s long played at All-Star level as one of the more skilled 7-footers in the league, but now will have the chance to outright compete for the NBA championship.
9. Cade Cunningham, Pistons
This is likely low for Cunningham, who was selected at No. 1 in 2021, and has since proven he’s bound for stardom in the league.
His 60-ish-game slate of over 22 points and seven assists last season helped his chances, but he’ll need a tad more on-court time and consistency to rise up this list.
Luckily, he seems to be doing just that so far in 2024-25.
10. Andrew Wiggins, Warriors
One of the most hyped basketball prospects in the history of the league, Wiggins has truly run the gamut of roles in the NBA. He’s shined as the No. 1 option in Minnesota, been a pivotal gluey piece to the Warriors and everything in between.
For now, he’s a nice ancillary piece in an OK core.
11. Deandre Ayton, Trail Blazers
As 2019’s top pick, Ayton’s stats are still solid: 16.7 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game last season. But doing so for the down Trail Blazers are falling out with the Suns hasn’t necessarily earned him any good will.
In order to rise up the league ranks again, he’ll need to blossom his stats, or do so in meaningful games.
12. Ben Simmons, Nets
Injuries have de-railed Simmons solid career, with use to feature All-Star, All-NBA and Defensive Player of the Year buzz.
Playing more than half the season would be a win at this point for Simmons.
13. Zaccharie Risacher, Hawks
Drafted mere months ago, Risacher isn’t yet an impactful NBA player. But projects to be one down the road as a 6-foot-9 sharpshooter with nice defensive tools.
For now he rounds out the list of active No. 1 picks, but will surely climb soon.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.