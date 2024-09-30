NBA Draft

NBA All-Rookie Projections For The 2024-25 Season

These ten rookies are best equipped to earn All-Rookie honors at the conclusion of their first NBA season.

Arya Chawla

Alas, the NBA returns this week. The lengthy off-season concluded with a blockbuster trade late last week between the Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks. Minnesota sent out star big man Karl-Anthony Towns in exchange for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo. This transaction served as a memorable introduction to the 2024-24 NBA season, which has finally dawned upon us.

In particular, the new NBA season means the 2024-25 rookie class will make their debuts. While a successful first season looks different for every draftee, each rookie will be gunning for one of the ten prestigious spots on an All-Rookie team. Across the first and second team, these rookies are in the best position to earn All-Rookie honors.

First Team:

Zach Edey, Memphis Grizzlies

Filling an important role for a playoff contender, Edey is in prime positon to make a big impact with his physical play on the interior. 

Donovan Clingan, Portland Trail Blazers

The most dominant defender in his draft class, Clingan will make a sizeable impact right out of the gate with his incredible paint-protecting acumen.

Kel’el Ware, Miami Heat

After a dominant summer league campaign, Ware brings his intriguing mix of athletic traits and impressive skills to a top-notch player development team in Miami.

Matas Buzelis, Chicago Bulls

A well-rounded wing, Buzelis will positively contribute to Chicago in many facets of the game on both ends.

Reed Sheppard, Houston Rockets

Sheppard will nail threes and rack up steals unlike any other rookie, adding notable impact through this productivity. 

Second Team: 

Stephon Castle, San Antonio Spurs

Castle’s complementary offensive skills and NBA-ready perimeter defense will allow him to stand out in San Antonio.

Alexandre Sarr, Washington Wizards

A versatile defender, Sarr’s best traits will allow him to find lanes to productivity for the Wizards.

Zaccharie Risacher, Atlanta Hawks

The first overall pick will bring impact through his off-ball play offensively and steady defensive contributions.

Terrence Shannon Jr., Minnesota Timberwolves

An older rookie, Shannon Jr.’s two-way skill-set will contribute to Minnesota’s rotation.

Dalton Knecht, Los Angeles Lakers

Kencht’s three-point proficiency will fit well in a scaled-down role alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the Lakers.

