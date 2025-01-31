Grand Canyon's Tyon Grant-Foster Displaying Glaring Pros and Cons
Having broken out for Grand Canyon during last year’s March Madness, Tyon Grant-Foster has had a rocky season so far. Despite not making the strides in his game that many had hoped to see, his most recent outing against Seattle highlighted his strengths and could help him gain momentum as the season progresses. While he remains a versatile wing with guard skills and an impressive defensive feel, his efficiency continues to be a concern, which will be interesting to monitor in terms of how NBA teams value him.
Through 18 games this season, Grant-Foster has averaged 14.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.6 blocks. He currently leads the Lopes or is tied for first in scoring and blocks while ranking second in steals and rebounds. However, his offensive inefficiency remains a concern. He is shooting 36.4% from the field, 19.1% from three and 68.8% from the free-throw line—numbers that have all dipped since last season.
Despite these glaring concerns, he brings plenty to the table that offers hope for his upside. He is an impressive athlete on both sides of the ball and plays with a solid feel all over the floor. His 6-foot-7 frame allows him to make a consistent impact, giving him clear physical advantages over smaller guards. Defensively, Grant-Foster is extremely versatile, wreaking havoc along the perimeter with his mobility, reactivity and promising anticipation. Offensively, he is at his best when attacking the rim, both on and off the ball. Whether in the half-court or in transition, his feel and explosiveness have looked translatable.
His most glaring concern is his lack of shooting. In today’s NBA, being a threat from outside is crucial for perimeter-oriented players, but his physical tools and defensive versatility still make him an intriguing prospect. As an older player with these concerns, his draft value will undoubtedly take a hit. However, given his athleticism, defensive impact and potential for growth, it’s likely that at least one team will be willing to take a chance on him in hopes of rounding out his offensive game over time. With continued development and improved efficiency, Grant-Foster could carve out a role at the next level.
