San Diego State's Magoon Gwath Raise NBA Draft Stock with Unique Skills
As San Diego State has started the season at 7-2, redshirt freshman Magoon Gwath has quickly emerged as one of the most intriguing project players who could potentially test his luck in the 2025 NBA draft. His length and elite shot-blocking ability are just the tip of the iceberg in terms of what makes him valuable. Gwath has shot 47.1% from three on 1.9 attempts per game, showcasing a surprising offensive skill set. While he has not been consistently productive in his first year of action outside of shot blocking, the flashes of his upside have been very promising.
Here, we'll dive into Gwath’s play so far this season and how he is making a strong case to be selected in the upcoming draft.
Through his first nine games of the season, Gwath has averaged 7.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 0.8 assists and a Mountain West-leading 3.4 blocks, with shooting splits of 48%/47.1%/71.4%. He has started every game for the Aztecs so far but is averaging only 22.6 minutes per game, which plays a role in his lack of overall productivity. When given more freedom on the offensive end and sufficient playing time to find his rhythm, he has shown the ability to produce strong performances. As the season progresses, if Gwath can elevate his level of play and increase his averages, he could see his draft stock rise significantly.
As mentioned, his shot-blocking has been among the best in college basketball. Not only does he lead the Mountain West, but he currently ranks second in the nation in blocks per game with 3.4. Gwath has recorded at least one block in every game this season and has matched his career-high of five blocks on three separate occasions. He also leads the nation in block percentage at an astounding 17.7%. For reference, one of the best shot-blocking freshmen of all time, Anthony Davis, averaged 4.7 blocks per game in his lone season at Kentucky for a block percentage of 13.7%. While Gwath is by no means at Davis’s level as a prospect, the similarity in their natural feel for shot-blocking is extremely promising.
While his three-point shooting has been incredibly effective so far, it remains on a relatively small sample size. As noted, he has shot 47.1% on 1.9 attempts per game, but in four of his nine games, he has attempted only one or no threes. In the five games where he has attempted multiple threes, he has shot 8-of-15 (53.3%), suggesting he could develop into a legitimate high-volume shooter. His offensive game could become more aggressive as the season progresses, but the flashes he has displayed so far make him a player worth watching closely.
Lastly, Gwath has been somewhat slow to develop as a rebounder. He only averages 3.1 rebounds per game and will need to improve this aspect of his game to make his tall, lengthy frame more effective on the boards. As he continues to develop physically, adding weight and strength should help him become more competitive in interior positioning. Gwath had a season-high ten rebounds in a standout performance against Fresno State earlier this year, where he also scored 25 points and blocked four shots. Outside of this game, however, he has not grabbed more than four rebounds in a single outing, so his rebounding ability remains a question mark moving forward.
Despite some areas of his game that still need refinement, Magoon Gwath has quickly become one of the most intriguing and promising young players in college basketball. His shot-blocking ability, developing three-point shooting and potential for growth as an interior menace make him a fascinating project for NBA scouts. As he continues to gain experience and expand his skill set, Gwath could very well position himself as a top draft prospect in 2025. His journey this season will be one to watch closely, and with the right development, he could make a significant leap in his draft stock.
