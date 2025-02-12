NBA Draft: ACC Second-Round Sleepers Taking The Floor Today
With five ACC games set to take place today, several familiar names from the conference are appearing in draft conversations. While players like Duke’s strong group of freshmen garner most of the attention, a number of second-round sleepers—who have not been common in draft discussions—will also have a chance to continue raising their value.
Let’s take a look at four of the most intriguing second-round ACC sleepers set to take the floor today.
Chucky Hepburn | Guard | Louisville | 6’2” | 190 lbs | Senior
Chucky Hepburn has put together a strong season on both ends of the floor, ranking second in assists (6.2) and tied for the lead in steals (2.3). He set Louisville’s single-game assist record on Jan. 21 by dishing out 16 in a 98-73 win over SMU. Hepburn has consistently been one of the most productive guards in the conference on both sides of the floor. Though slightly undersized at 6-foot-2, Hepburn plays an aggressive defensive game, which could help him catch the eyes of NBA teams.
Andrej Stojakovic | Wing | California | 6’7” | 207 lbs | Sophomore
After transferring from Stanford, Andrej Stojakovic has had a breakout season, ranking sixth in the ACC in scoring (17.9 PPG). He can score in a variety of ways and possesses a solid combination of ball-handling and rebounding. While his defensive tools remain a concern and his overall scoring efficiency needs improvement, his versatility and offensive upside remain promising. Stojakovic has been in a cold stretch over his last four games, but a return to high-scoring performances could propel him back into draft conversations.
Donald Hand Jr. | Guard | Boston College | 6’5” | 210 lbs | Sophomore
Donald Hand Jr. has been one of the biggest breakout players in the ACC this season and is currently on a strong individual run, averaging 26 points per game over his last four contests. He has led the Eagles in scoring during this stretch and has been a dangerous jump shooter from both mid-range and beyond the arc throughout the season, boasting solid shooting splits of 40.1%/39.8%/87.4%. His consistent elevation on jump shots stands out, and while he is projected to return to school, he could enter next year as one of the most intriguing upperclassmen prospects.
Baye Ndongo | Forward | Georgia Tech | 6’9” | 240 lbs | Sophomore
Although Baye Ndongo did not take the leap many expected following his strong freshman season, he has still showcased an intriguing playstyle. At 6-foot-9, he has good size, moves well and possesses the physical tools to be a versatile defender and reliable play-finisher. However, his scoring efficiency still needs improvement, and his offensive game remains somewhat raw. If he continues to develop, Ndongo has the potential to be a high-upside prospect whenever he decides to test his luck in the NBA draft.
