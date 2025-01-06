NBA Draft: Alabama's Mark Sears Raising Draft Value With Big Offensive Performances
Following Alabama’s 107-79 victory over Oklahoma on Saturday, Jan. 4, Mark Sears has firmly solidified himself as one of the top guards in college basketball. Whether making his impact felt by scoring, setting up teammates or gathering steals, his ability to control virtually every game he plays has been remarkable. Despite being an older prospect and a bit undersized, Sears has continued to raise his draft value while helping one of the most talented teams in college basketball climb the national rankings.
Let’s dive into Mark Sears’ senior season up to this point and examine how his game could translate to the NBA level.
Through his first 14 games of the season, Sears has averaged 18.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 40.5% from the field, 33.3% from deep and 81.4% from the free-throw line. His points and assists lead all Alabama players, and he ranks second in steals. While he could have entered last year’s draft and potentially been selected, it seems he made the right decision to return for his final year of eligibility. Currently projecting as a second-round selection, a continued dominant run through conference play could help propel him toward the first round.
Sears has led the Crimson Tide in scoring eight times this season while recording a team-high number of assists on eight occasions. This highlights his ability to impact games by contributing to his team’s offense in multiple ways. Sears’ scoring has been a standout feature—he has scored 20 points or more in eight games and has consistently been a threat from all three levels. As for his playmaking, he has only recorded a negative assist-to-turnover ratio once this season. While his scoring output isn’t quite as prolific as last season, this is largely due to his teammates requiring more touches, so it isn’t a significant concern.
Two of Sears’ best performances this year have come against ranked opponents North Carolina and Oklahoma. Both teams boast solid defenses and have posed serious challenges to ranked teams, but Sears excelled, leading Alabama to double-digit victories in both matchups.
In Alabama’s blowout win over Oklahoma this past weekend, Sears delivered a stellar performance, finishing with 22 points, four rebounds, ten assists and three steals. He shot 5-of-13 from the field, 1-of-6 from three and 11-of-13 from the free-throw line. While his efficiency from the field was subpar, his ability to draw fouls and capitalize at the free-throw line demonstrated how effectively he can control the flow of a game. Sears dictated the pace from the outset and rarely forced plays, with his ten assists marking a season-high and zero turnovers showcasing his sharp decision-making. Anytime he ran a pick-and-roll with a big man, it felt like guaranteed points.
Against North Carolina on Wednesday, Dec. 4, Alabama cruised to a 94-79 victory, thanks in large part to Sears’ contributions. He posted 20 points, two rebounds, seven assists and two steals while shooting 50% from the field, 28.6% from three and a perfect 100% from the free-throw line. Although his outside shooting was inconsistent, he excelled at slicing through the defense and using his change of pace to create clean looks inside the perimeter. Sears has consistently used his body effectively to shield off defenders, and this game against North Carolina was one of the best displays of his underrated skill set.
In summary, Mark Sears has proven himself to be a complete and impactful player at the college level, with skills that could translate well to the NBA. His ability to score, facilitate and defend consistently have made him extremely valuable to Alabama’s success. As the season progresses, his continued strong performances against high-level competition will be key to not only his team’s aspirations but also his potential rise in the draft. Whether in college or the NBA, Sears’ poise, versatility and leadership will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.