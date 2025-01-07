NBA Draft: Arizona's Carter Bryant Striving to Remain One-and-Done
In Arizona’s disappointing 8-5 start to the season, freshman forward Carter Bryant has not yet lived up to the one-and-done potential he entered the season with. Even so, his most recent performance in a win against Cincinnati offered hope that his NBA aspirations after his freshman year may still be alive. It is rare to find 6-foot-8 players with guard skills and defensive versatility, even if they have slow starts to their collegiate careers.
Regardless of how his game develops as Big 12 play progresses, Bryant’s long-term upside remains promising and could still earn him a spot in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Let’s dive into Carter Bryant’s performance through his first 13 games of the year, focusing on his most recent showing against Cincinnati and how the flashes he has displayed could still hold value to NBA teams.
Through his first 13 games of the season, Bryant has averaged 5.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.5 blocks and 1.1 steals while shooting 48.1% from the field, 33.3% from three-point range and 52.9% from the free-throw line. While these numbers come from a relatively small sample size, his true shooting percentage of 58.8% offers a positive perspective. In the six games where he has taken on a larger offensive role—attempting at least five shots per game—he has connected on 20-of-33 attempts overall for a highly efficient 60.6% shooting percentage. These games also provided an encouraging glimpse of his three-point shooting potential, as he made 10-of-22 from beyond the arc for an impressive 45.5%. While the sample remains limited, these flashes of efficiency cannot be ignored.
In his strongest showing of the season so far, Bryant had a productive outing in Arizona’s 72-67 win against Cincinnati in a Big 12 conference game on Saturday, Jan. 4. Despite playing only 15 minutes, he finished with a season-high 14 points, along with four rebounds and one block. He was nearly flawless in this game, connecting on all five of his field-goal attempts, including 3-of-3 from beyond the arc. He also made 1-of-2 free throws, marking only his fourth game this year with multiple free-throw attempts.
Regarding the flashes of high upside Bryant has shown this year, his tools on both sides of the floor stand out. Starting with his offensive game, Bryant possesses a solid handle and good passing vision for a player of his size. While he has not had many opportunities to showcase himself as a primary initiator, he has been a reliable connective passer within the flow of the offense. His shooting mechanics have appeared clean throughout the season, with consistent form on catch-and-shoot opportunities, suggesting untapped potential as a floor spacer.
On the defensive end, Bryant’s length and size allow him to disrupt plays across multiple positions. Whether tasked with guarding wings on the perimeter or battling in the interior, he has displayed consistent activity and the ability to make an impact. While his productivity on defense has been promising, it is his nonstop energy and fluid movement that stand out as key attributes that could translate well to the next level. With continued development, these traits could make him an invaluable two-way player in the future.
As the season progresses, Bryant’s role and performance will be under the microscope, but the flashes he has shown so far provide a foundation for optimism. For NBA teams, his combination of size, skill and versatility remains an enticing package that, if further refined, could translate into significant value. Whether or not Bryant declares for the 2025 NBA Draft, his trajectory suggests he is on the path to becoming a player capable of making an impact at the professional level.
