NBA Draft: Arizona's Upset Over Iowa State Shines Light on Several Prospects
As Arizona secured an 86-75 upset win over No. 3 Iowa State last night, several of their top prospects delivered highly impressive performances. The Wildcats are now 8-1 in conference play, appearing to have bounced back from their five early-season losses. This game provided a valuable look at four potential draft picks who showcased notable aspects of their NBA potential.
Let’s dive into four of Arizona’s top-performing players from last night’s game and examine how their skills could translate to the next level.
Caleb Love | Guard | 6’4” | 205 lbs | Senior
Caleb Love had a strong offensive showing despite continuing his recent stretch of inefficient play. He finished the game with 22 points, one rebound, two assists and two steals. Love stepped up in big moments, including hitting a half-court shot to send the game into overtime. While he will undoubtedly need to improve his efficiency to climb back into draft conversations, his ability to create shots off the dribble remains promising.
Jaden Bradley | Guard | 6’3” | 200 lbs | Junior
Jaden Bradley showcased his two-way upside in this outing, finishing with nine points, five rebounds, six assists and seven steals. Although he struggled with scoring efficiency, his overall impact was hard to ignore. If he can continue defending at a high level while facilitating effectively, his value as a connective player at the next level could rise. However, Bradley must improve his ball-handling, as he committed a season-high six turnovers in this game.
Carter Bryant | Forward | 6’9” | 220 lbs | Freshman
Carter Bryant delivered one of his most well-rounded performances of the season, impacting both sides of the ball. He tied a career-high with 14 points and added three rebounds, two steals and two blocks. This marked his third consecutive game with two blocks, highlighting his promising defensive instincts. Whether contributing on or off the ball, Bryant’s versatility has looked solid in recent games. If this level of play continues, he could quickly reestablish himself as a first-round talent.
KJ Lewis | Guard | 6’4” | 205 lbs | Sophomore
KJ Lewis continues to shine as a valuable defensive prospect, though his offensive consistency remains a work in progress. He finished with 14 points, eight rebounds, six assists and one block. His versatility was on full display as he seemed to be everywhere on the floor. However, this game marked his sixth straight without a made three-pointer, underscoring a key area for improvement. Whether or not Lewis enters the draft this year, his long-term potential remains intriguing.
