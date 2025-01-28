NBA Draft

NBA Draft: Arizona's Upset Over Iowa State Shines Light on Several Prospects

In a well-rounded team performance against Iowa State, Arizona's loaded roster showed up with impressive performances.

Jace Derryberry

Jan 27, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Caleb Love (1) celebrates the win against the Iowa State Cyclones at the end of overtime at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
Jan 27, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Caleb Love (1) celebrates the win against the Iowa State Cyclones at the end of overtime at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
In this story:

As Arizona secured an 86-75 upset win over No. 3 Iowa State last night, several of their top prospects delivered highly impressive performances. The Wildcats are now 8-1 in conference play, appearing to have bounced back from their five early-season losses. This game provided a valuable look at four potential draft picks who showcased notable aspects of their NBA potential.

Let’s dive into four of Arizona’s top-performing players from last night’s game and examine how their skills could translate to the next level.

Caleb Love | Guard | 6’4” | 205 lbs | Senior

Caleb Love has impressed for Arizon
Jan 27, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Caleb Love (1) celebrates a dunk he made during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Caleb Love had a strong offensive showing despite continuing his recent stretch of inefficient play. He finished the game with 22 points, one rebound, two assists and two steals. Love stepped up in big moments, including hitting a half-court shot to send the game into overtime. While he will undoubtedly need to improve his efficiency to climb back into draft conversations, his ability to create shots off the dribble remains promising.

Jaden Bradley | Guard | 6’3” | 200 lbs | Junior

Jaden Bradley has impressed for Arizon
Jan 27, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) makes a lay up during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Jaden Bradley showcased his two-way upside in this outing, finishing with nine points, five rebounds, six assists and seven steals. Although he struggled with scoring efficiency, his overall impact was hard to ignore. If he can continue defending at a high level while facilitating effectively, his value as a connective player at the next level could rise. However, Bradley must improve his ball-handling, as he committed a season-high six turnovers in this game.

Carter Bryant | Forward | 6’9” | 220 lbs | Freshman

Carter Bryant has impressed for Arizon
Jan 27, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Carter Bryant (9) shoots a three pointer during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Carter Bryant delivered one of his most well-rounded performances of the season, impacting both sides of the ball. He tied a career-high with 14 points and added three rebounds, two steals and two blocks. This marked his third consecutive game with two blocks, highlighting his promising defensive instincts. Whether contributing on or off the ball, Bryant’s versatility has looked solid in recent games. If this level of play continues, he could quickly reestablish himself as a first-round talent.

KJ Lewis | Guard | 6’4” | 205 lbs | Sophomore

KJ Lewis has impressed for Arizon
Jan 25, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Sebastian Rancik (7) loses control over the ball and Arizona Wildcats guard KJ Lewis (5) attempts to take possession during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

KJ Lewis continues to shine as a valuable defensive prospect, though his offensive consistency remains a work in progress. He finished with 14 points, eight rebounds, six assists and one block. His versatility was on full display as he seemed to be everywhere on the floor. However, this game marked his sixth straight without a made three-pointer, underscoring a key area for improvement. Whether or not Lewis enters the draft this year, his long-term potential remains intriguing.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Jace Derryberry
JACE DERRYBERRY

Home/Newsfeed