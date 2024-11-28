NBA Draft

NBA Draft: Arkansas and Illinois Face Off Today at Thanksgiving Hoops Showcase

No. 19 Arkansas is set to take on Illinois, headlined by several draft prospects, including Boogie Fland and Kasparas Jakucionis.

Jace Derryberry

Nov 18, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari listens to guard Boogie Fland (2) during the second half against the Pacific Tigers at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 91-72. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
Nov 18, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari listens to guard Boogie Fland (2) during the second half against the Pacific Tigers at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 91-72. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
In one of the most high-powered weeks of college basketball this season, Thursday, Nov. 28 is highlighted by a big-time matchup between No. 19 Arkansas and Illinois. Each of these teams will be bringing several intriguing draft prospects and a wide variety of impactful players to know as the season progresses.

Let’s dive into several of the top names to know before they tip off at the Thanksgiving Hoops Showcase.

Arkansas

Boogie Fland | Guard | 6’2” | 175 lbs | Freshman

Boogie Fland has impressed at Arkansas
Nov 22, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Boogie Fland (2) attempt to shoot around Little Rock Trojans forward Ante Belgian (21) during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 79-67. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Boogie Fland has looked like one of the top freshman guards in the country this season. He is currently averaging 17.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.2 steals through his first six games. He is an electric lead guard with a shifty handle and the ability to score from all three levels.

Adou Thiero | Wing | 6’8” | 220 lbs | Junior

Adou Thiero has impressed at Arkansas
Nov 18, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Adou Thiero (3) dunks the ball in the second half as Pacific Tigers forward Elias Ralph (2) defends at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 91-72. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Adou Thiero has been a breakout star for the Razorbacks after following Coach Calipari from Kentucky. He is averaging a team-high 18 points per game along with 5.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 3.2 steals and 0.8 blocks. He has great positional size, elite athleticism and impressive two-way instincts.

Zvonimir Ivisic | Center | 7’2” | 245 lbs | Sophomore

Zvonimir Ivisc has impressed for Arkansas
Nov 22, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Zvonimir Ivisic (44) rebounds in the first half against the Little Rock Trojans at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Zvonimir Ivisic has built an impressive case to be a first-round pick after showing flashes of his intriguing upside at Kentucky as a freshman. He is averaging 12 points, four rebounds, 0.8 assists, one steal and 2.8 blocks. He can stretch the floor to the three-point line and protects the rim at a high level, which paints a clear picture of him potentially developing into a versatile big man at the next level.

D.J. Wagner | Guard | 6’4” | 195 lbs | Sophomore

D.J. Wagner has impressed at Arkansas
Oct 25, 2024; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard D.J. Wagner (21) drives to the basket as Kansas Jayhawks guard Dajuan Harris Jr (3) defends in the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

D.J. Wagner was a highly touted freshman at Kentucky last season, and while his numbers have not taken a huge leap, he looks like a much more well-rounded player this year. He is currently averaging 8.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.2 steals. Wagner has good positional size and a strong feel for the offensive end, both on and off the ball.

Illinois

Kasparas Jakucionis | Guard | 6’6” | 200 lbs | Freshman

Kasparas Jackucionis
Nov 4, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Kasparas Jakucionis (32) at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Kasparas Jakucionis has been extremely impressive to start his freshman season, looking like a complete player for Illinois. He is currently averaging 12 points, six rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.8 steals. Jakucionis plays an NBA-style game and seems poised to continue stuffing the stat sheet as he continues gaining comfort at the college level.

Will Riley | Wing | 6’8” | 180 lbs | Freshman

Will Riley has impressed at Illinois
Nov 4, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Will Riley (7) drives past Eastern Illinois Panthers forward Cooper Jacobi (40) during the first half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Will Riley has had a very productive year in terms of scoring and has shown flashes of his all-around impact. He currently averages 17.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists as one of the top-performing bench players in the nation. Riley has scored in double digits in five of his six games so far, including a 31-point outburst in his regular-season debut.

Tomislav Ivisic | Center | 7’1” | 230 lbs | Sophomore

Tomislav Ivisic has impressed for Illinois
Nov 13, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Tomislav Ivisic (13) looks to pass against Oakland Golden Grizzlies guard DQ Cole (10) during the first half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Tomislav Ivisic has flown under most draft radars up to this point but is starting to gain momentum thanks to his strong play. He is currently averaging 15.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.5 steals. He is an aggressive and skilled big whose flashes highlight a versatile ceiling that he could develop into.

