NBA Draft: Arkansas and Illinois Face Off Today at Thanksgiving Hoops Showcase
In one of the most high-powered weeks of college basketball this season, Thursday, Nov. 28 is highlighted by a big-time matchup between No. 19 Arkansas and Illinois. Each of these teams will be bringing several intriguing draft prospects and a wide variety of impactful players to know as the season progresses.
Let’s dive into several of the top names to know before they tip off at the Thanksgiving Hoops Showcase.
Arkansas
Boogie Fland | Guard | 6’2” | 175 lbs | Freshman
Boogie Fland has looked like one of the top freshman guards in the country this season. He is currently averaging 17.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.2 steals through his first six games. He is an electric lead guard with a shifty handle and the ability to score from all three levels.
Adou Thiero | Wing | 6’8” | 220 lbs | Junior
Adou Thiero has been a breakout star for the Razorbacks after following Coach Calipari from Kentucky. He is averaging a team-high 18 points per game along with 5.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 3.2 steals and 0.8 blocks. He has great positional size, elite athleticism and impressive two-way instincts.
Zvonimir Ivisic | Center | 7’2” | 245 lbs | Sophomore
Zvonimir Ivisic has built an impressive case to be a first-round pick after showing flashes of his intriguing upside at Kentucky as a freshman. He is averaging 12 points, four rebounds, 0.8 assists, one steal and 2.8 blocks. He can stretch the floor to the three-point line and protects the rim at a high level, which paints a clear picture of him potentially developing into a versatile big man at the next level.
D.J. Wagner | Guard | 6’4” | 195 lbs | Sophomore
D.J. Wagner was a highly touted freshman at Kentucky last season, and while his numbers have not taken a huge leap, he looks like a much more well-rounded player this year. He is currently averaging 8.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.2 steals. Wagner has good positional size and a strong feel for the offensive end, both on and off the ball.
Illinois
Kasparas Jakucionis | Guard | 6’6” | 200 lbs | Freshman
Kasparas Jakucionis has been extremely impressive to start his freshman season, looking like a complete player for Illinois. He is currently averaging 12 points, six rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.8 steals. Jakucionis plays an NBA-style game and seems poised to continue stuffing the stat sheet as he continues gaining comfort at the college level.
Will Riley | Wing | 6’8” | 180 lbs | Freshman
Will Riley has had a very productive year in terms of scoring and has shown flashes of his all-around impact. He currently averages 17.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists as one of the top-performing bench players in the nation. Riley has scored in double digits in five of his six games so far, including a 31-point outburst in his regular-season debut.
Tomislav Ivisic | Center | 7’1” | 230 lbs | Sophomore
Tomislav Ivisic has flown under most draft radars up to this point but is starting to gain momentum thanks to his strong play. He is currently averaging 15.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.5 steals. He is an aggressive and skilled big whose flashes highlight a versatile ceiling that he could develop into.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.