NBA Draft: Assist Percentage Leaders to Monitor As College Season Unfolds
As the NBA shifts towards greater positional versatility among guards, the demand for playmakers remains high. Players who ranked in the top ten nationally in assists last season were clearly valued by NBA teams, as four of them who entered last year’s draft are now either in the G-League or on an NBA roster. With players like Reece Beekman, Tyler Kolek and Jamal Shead emerging as the standout names from last season’s top ten, the case for monitoring guards in this category has only grown stronger.
Let’s take a closer look at four players who currently rank in the top ten in assist percentage this season. Each has an intriguing prospect profile, offering offensive upside that may draw the attention of NBA teams.
Braden Smith | Guard | Purdue | 6-foot | 175 lbs | Junior
Braden Smith has been one of the best lead guards in college basketball since last season when he averaged 7.5 assists per game with the 12th-highest assist percentage nationally at 37.9%. While much of his production could be attributed to playing alongside Zach Edey, Smith’s performance has improved even further this year. Through the first 12 games of the season, Smith has elevated his stats to 8.3 assists per game (4th nationally) and a 44.7% assist percentage (2nd nationally).
Despite his smaller frame and below-average athleticism, Smith’s court vision ranks among the best in this draft class. While he is likely to return to college for his senior season, his play style and skillset could position him as a future backup lead guard in the NBA.
Kam Jones | Guard | Marquette | 6-foot-5 | 200 lbs | Senior
Kam Jones stands out on this list not just for his passing but also for being one of the most well-rounded players in college basketball. He currently averages 6.4 assists per game, placing him in the nation’s top 15, with an assist percentage of 41.6% (5th nationally). While Jones is predominantly a score-first guard, his effectiveness as a passer has significantly boosted his draft stock.
Although he is unlikely to serve as a primary lead guard in the NBA, Jones’s ability to function as a secondary creator for his teammates makes him a compelling prospect.
Ryan Nembhard | Guard | Gonzaga | 6-foot | 180 lbs | Senior
Ryan Nembhard has established himself as one of the nation’s top lead guards this season. He leads all players in assists with 10.2 per game and boasts the 6th-highest assist percentage at 41.3%. Nembhard has recorded double-digit assists in all but four games so far, while limiting himself to more than two turnovers in just four games.
Offensively, Nembhard is highly efficient, shooting 40% from three-point range. However, his defense needs improvement for him to become a viable NBA prospect. Nevertheless, his impressive 10.2:2.2 assist-to-turnover ratio should not be overlooked.
Ace Baldwin Jr. | Guard | Penn State | 6-foot-1 | 190 lbs | Senior
Ace Baldwin Jr. has quietly put together an impressive start to the season. In addition to leading his team in points (14.2) and steals (2.2), Baldwin is averaging 8.5 assists per game, ranking 3rd nationally. His assist percentage of 40.1% places him 9th in the country. While he has struggled with turnovers at times, his overall feel for the game has been promising. If he can improve his decision-making and avoid forcing plays, he could climb draft boards.
Baldwin’s versatility makes him a particularly intriguing prospect. While his playmaking is a standout strength, his scoring and defensive abilities, particularly his knack for gathering steals, are also significant assets. As the season progresses, expect Baldwin to generate increasing buzz among NBA scouts.
