NBA Draft: Baylor's Robert Wright III Builds Case to be Top Playmaker
As of late, the Baylor Bears have looked like they are finding their identity, getting impressive play from their young players.
While most draft conversations have focused on freshman guard VJ Edgecombe, many evaluators seem to be undervaluing one of the fastest-rising lead guards in Robert Wright III. He has been consistently productive and is quietly becoming one of the best playmakers in this freshman class. There are still many games left to be played, and regardless of whether he’s a one-and-done or not, continuing his strong play will surely draw attention from NBA teams when he decides to make a push for the NBA.
Let’s break down Wright’s play so far this year, highlight aspects of his game and compare his ability to set the table for his teammates with some of the other top decision-makers in the 2025 NBA draft class.
Wright was a very interesting recruit after being a key piece of the loaded Montverde high school team, which was highlighted by players such as Cooper Flagg, Asa Newell, Derik Queen and Liam McNeeley. It has been a solid start to the year for each of his former teammates, but Wright is definitely worthy of praise as well. He has averaged 12.9 points, 2.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 0.8 steals through his first ten games. He translated quickly to the college game and has done a great job of limiting mistakes, as evidenced by his impressive shooting consistency (51.5%/46.4%/72.7%) and low turnover numbers (1.9 turnovers per game).
One of his strongest outings of the season came in Baylor’s most recent game, a 94-69 victory over Norfolk State. Wright finished the game with 16 points, a career-high 13 assists, four rebounds and two steals. He played with great control on the offensive end and showcased his elite decision-making ability with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 13-to-1.
Wright has been a legitimate three-point threat this year, shooting 50% or better from deep in four games. In these four games, he attempted at least three shots from beyond the arc, which bodes well for his ability to shoot consistently on volume. If his role continues to increase for the Bears, this volume could rise and further showcase his scoring ability, helping to solidify his long-term potential.
Aside from his scoring, Wright’s playmaking has stood out the most this season. He leads Baylor in assists while typically sharing the court with other high-value guards. As a freshman, he has been one of the best decision-makers in the nation. To put his playmaking into perspective, let’s compare him to four other top passers in the 2025 freshman class: BYU’s Egor Demin, Rutgers’ Dylan Harper, Illinois’ Kasparas Jakucionis and Duke’s Cooper Flagg. Although these players are often tasked with more scoring responsibility than Wright, we’ll focus on assist percentage and turnover percentage to highlight their effectiveness as playmakers.
Wright has averaged a team-high 5.4 assists per game, with an assist percentage of 33.2% and a turnover percentage of 15.1%. Egor Demin also leads BYU in assists with 5.8 per game, but his assist percentage (32.2%) and turnover percentage (17.3%) are less efficient. Dylan Harper has led Rutgers with 4.6 assists per game, but his assist percentage is lower at 30%, despite a more favorable turnover percentage of 10%. Kasparas Jakucionis has been an excellent playmaker for Illinois, averaging six assists per game with a solid assist percentage of 33.6%. However, he has struggled with a higher turnover percentage of 24.5%. Finally, Duke’s do-it-all forward Cooper Flagg leads the Blue Devils in assists with 3.6 per game, but his advanced stats reflect lower efficiency: an assist percentage of 23.3% and a slightly better turnover percentage of 12.4%.
In conclusion, Robert Wright III’s early-season play has been an impressive display of skill, maturity, and efficiency for a freshman. His combination of scoring, playmaking, and decision-making has positioned him as one of the most intriguing young prospects in college basketball. If he continues to develop at this rate, it’s only a matter of time before NBA teams start taking notice of his potential for the next level. Whether he stays for another year or declares early, Wright’s trajectory in the coming months will be worth watching closely.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.