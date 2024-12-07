NBA Draft: Baylor's Freshmen Duo Pick up Steam in Recent Showings
The Baylor Bears have started this season by facing some of the top teams in the nation, including five ranked teams in their first eight outings. While the Bears currently have a record of 5-3, they have received major contributions from their two impressive freshmen, VJ Edgecombe and Robert Wright III. Although these players have drastically different styles of play, both have made consistent impacts and have stood out as promising long-term talents.
Let’s dive into each of their performances so far this season and how teams could be interested in selecting them in the 2025 NBA Draft.
VJ Edgecombe | Guard | 6’5” | 180 lbs | Freshman
VJ Edgecombe is definitely the better-known player of the two, having gained attention for his highly anticipated athleticism and defensive versatility. While he has struggled offensively up to this point, the physical upside he possesses is genuinely special. Although he missed his team’s most recent matchup against UConn, in Baylor’s first eight games, he averaged 11 points, 5.4 rebounds, three assists, 2.1 steals and 1.6 blocks.
The offensive numbers don’t seem too concerning at first glance, but his shooting percentages—36.8% from the field, 26.7% from three and 68.4% from the free-throw line—highlight where his struggles lie. On long-range attempts, he looks confident while taking them, but they simply haven’t fallen. He has plenty of time to improve this ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft, but his defensive impact is where his true value lies. He is currently leading the Bears in steals and blocks and always seems to be in the right place at the right time. This will surely hold significant value for NBA teams, and if his scoring ability improves, his chances of being selected in the top half of the lottery will rise as well.
Robert Wright III | Guard | 6’1” | 183 lbs | Freshman
Robert Wright III is a quick guard with a great feel for the game and effective moves off the bounce. Although he hasn’t received as much one-and-done buzz as his counterpart Edgecombe, his ability to lead the offense has shown great flashes of long-term potential. Recently, he has been on a hot streak, setting a new career high for points in three of his last four outings, including 22 points, one rebound, four assists and one steal in Baylor’s narrow loss to UConn. Through his first eight games, Wright has averaged 13.1 points, 1.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 0.8 steals on shooting splits of 50.6%/47.8%/73.7%.
While he has clear strengths—such as playmaking and consistent scoring from all three levels—he also has glaring weaknesses, such as his lack of size and single-position defensive limitations. The size factor is unlikely to change, but his effectiveness on defense could continue improving over the next season or so. Although these concerns persist, his offensive promise is much more encouraging. He navigates pick-and-rolls as well as any freshman guard in this class, and while his assist numbers don’t necessarily jump off the page, his tape paints an outstanding picture of his vision and ability to make quick decisions. Beyond his passing from these sets, he also attacks angles quickly and finishes around the rim very well for a player of his size. Despite his imperfect draft profile, he has tools that could continue to improve and create an opportunity for him to prove his value at the next level.
