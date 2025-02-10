NBA Draft: Baylor, Houston Matchup Highlights Young Prospects
Tonight, Baylor takes on one of the most dominant teams in the nation—Houston. With the Cougars ranking second in point differential per game at 18.7, VJ Edgecombe will be crucial in leading the Bears as they aim for an upset. Edgecombe is undoubtedly one of the most polarizing names among prospects ahead of the 2025 NBA draft, but both teams feature intriguing freshmen and sophomores with the potential to reach the next level at some point in their careers.
Ahead of tonight’s lone Big 12 matchup, let’s take a closer look at the most intriguing young prospects for Baylor and Houston.:
Baylor
VJ Edgecombe | Guard | 6’5” | 180 lbs | Freshman
VJ Edgecombe has elevated his scoring recently, and a strong performance against Houston would be highly valuable. Since the start of January, he has scored below his average of 15 points per game in only three of his last ten games, firmly solidifying his status near the top of most draft boards. He has also hit multiple three-pointers in six games during this stretch while shooting 46% from deep. As Edgecombe continues to round out his game, he remains one of the most promising players in the upcoming draft, making this matchup particularly significant for him.
Robert Wright III | Guard | 6’1” | 183 lbs | Freshman
Robert Wright III is coming off one of his worst performances in conference play, but before that, he had been highly productive. He has led the Bears in assists in six of their last eight games, highlighting his impressive playmaking ability throughout the year. Primarily due to his underwhelming 6-foot-1 frame, Wright III currently projects to return to school, but his long-term upside remains intriguing.
Houston
Joseph Tugler | Forward | 6’8” | 230 lbs | Sophomore
Joseph Tugler is still a raw prospect offensively, but his physical tools, athleticism and defensive versatility make him extremely intriguing. He averages only 6.1 rebounds per game this season, but over his past five games, he has averaged 8.2 rebounds, including tying his season high of ten in his most recent game against Colorado. Tugler’s wingspan and mobility make him a versatile defender, which should help buy him time as he continues to develop his offensive game.
