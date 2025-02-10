NBA Draft

NBA Draft: Baylor, Houston Matchup Highlights Young Prospects

Baylor's freshmen duo of VJ Edgecombe and Robert Wright III take on Houston and their standout sophomore Joseph Tugler.

Feb 4, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars forward Joseph Tugler (11) controls the ball as Oklahoma State Cowboys forward Abou Ousmane (33) defends during the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Tonight, Baylor takes on one of the most dominant teams in the nation—Houston. With the Cougars ranking second in point differential per game at 18.7, VJ Edgecombe will be crucial in leading the Bears as they aim for an upset. Edgecombe is undoubtedly one of the most polarizing names among prospects ahead of the 2025 NBA draft, but both teams feature intriguing freshmen and sophomores with the potential to reach the next level at some point in their careers.

Ahead of tonight’s lone Big 12 matchup, let’s take a closer look at the most intriguing young prospects for Baylor and Houston.:

Baylor

VJ Edgecombe | Guard | 6’5” | 180 lbs | Freshman

Feb 1, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard VJ Edgecombe (7) drives to the basket against Kansas Jayhawks guard Shakeel Moore (0) during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

VJ Edgecombe has elevated his scoring recently, and a strong performance against Houston would be highly valuable. Since the start of January, he has scored below his average of 15 points per game in only three of his last ten games, firmly solidifying his status near the top of most draft boards. He has also hit multiple three-pointers in six games during this stretch while shooting 46% from deep. As Edgecombe continues to round out his game, he remains one of the most promising players in the upcoming draft, making this matchup particularly significant for him.

Robert Wright III | Guard | 6’1” | 183 lbs | Freshman

Feb 8, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Robert Wright III (1) dribbles the ball upcourt against the UCF Knights during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Robert Wright III is coming off one of his worst performances in conference play, but before that, he had been highly productive. He has led the Bears in assists in six of their last eight games, highlighting his impressive playmaking ability throughout the year. Primarily due to his underwhelming 6-foot-1 frame, Wright III currently projects to return to school, but his long-term upside remains intriguing.

Houston

Joseph Tugler | Forward | 6’8” | 230 lbs | Sophomore

Jan 29, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Houston Cougars forward Joseph Tugler (11) celebrates after a dunk during the second half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Joseph Tugler is still a raw prospect offensively, but his physical tools, athleticism and defensive versatility make him extremely intriguing. He averages only 6.1 rebounds per game this season, but over his past five games, he has averaged 8.2 rebounds, including tying his season high of ten in his most recent game against Colorado. Tugler’s wingspan and mobility make him a versatile defender, which should help buy him time as he continues to develop his offensive game.

