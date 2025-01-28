Baylor's VJ Edgecombe, BYU's Egor Demin highlight Big 12 matchup
In today’s loaded slate of college basketball action, one of the most intriguing games will be between Baylor and BYU. While both teams are unranked, their two extremely impressive freshmen will be closely monitored, as each is on a different path to the NBA. Baylor’s VJ Edgecombe has recently found his footing by improving his shooting efficiency while continuing to display strong two-way versatility. On the other hand, BYU’s Egor Demin has struggled with scoring lately, though his playmaking upside remains a standout aspect of his game.
Let’s take a closer look at Edgecombe and Demin’s intriguing seasons so far, ahead of tonight's matchup between two of the Big 12’s highest-valued freshmen.
VJ Edgecombe | Guard | Baylor | 6’5” | 180 lbs | Freshman
VJ Edgecombe has stood out this season with his elite athleticism and defensive effectiveness. Through his first 18 games, Edgecombe has averaged 14.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.4 steals and 0.8 blocks, while shooting 42.7% from the field, 35.4% from three and 77% from the free-throw line. He has made significant strides in his three-point shooting during conference play, which has helped him become a consistent scoring threat recently.
His last two games have been his highest-scoring performances, with 30 points against Kansas State and 21 points against Utah. Questions about his defensive tools seem to have been answered, but maintaining his impressive offensive output could solidify his status as one of the most valuable prospects in the upcoming draft class.
Egor Demin | Guard | BYU | 6’9” | 190 lbs | Freshman
Egor Demin has one of the most unique offensive games in this draft class, combining size, court vision and basketball IQ. So far this season, Demin has averaged 10.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks, while shooting 43% from the field, 29.6% from three and 66.7% from the free-throw line. While his scoring has declined since returning from injury, his impressive passing off the dribble has kept him relevant in draft conversations.
Despite recent struggles, Demin had a strong showing against Cincinnati, finishing with 15 points, five rebounds and seven assists on shooting splits of 60%/60%/85.7%. Building on this bounce-back performance could significantly boost his standing, especially against Baylor’s strong defense. Demin still has promising upside as a unique playmaker, and even if he doesn’t regain his earlier draft projections, he has ample room for growth.
