NBA Draft: Big 12 Freshmen to Monitor on Tuesday, Feb. 4
In today’s loaded slate of college basketball, several of the most highly anticipated freshmen in the Big 12 are set to take the stage. Whether these players are held in such high regard due to their impressive productivity or long-term potential, tuning in to track how their seasons unfold will be important as we inch closer to the 2025 NBA Draft.
Let’s take a closer look at the four most intriguing freshman prospects to monitor in today’s conference action.
VJ Edgecombe | Guard | Baylor | 6’5” | 180 lbs | Freshman
VJ Edgecombe is one of the most valuable freshmen in all of college basketball due to his elite athleticism and budding long-range shooting. He has averaged 19.8 points across his last eight games while shooting a combined 22-of-43 (51.2%) from three. His defensive tools and ability to score at the rim have been impressive all year, but his recent improvements in all-around scoring have only raised his already high draft value.
Egor Demin | Guard | BYU | 6’9” | 190 lbs | Freshman
Egor Demin is one of the most unique prospects in this year’s freshman class due to his impressive size and on-ball feel. While his scoring has been inconsistent in recent games, his playmaking ability has remained highly effective. Questions still remain about his ability to create his own shot and how he will be used defensively, but his handle and passing vision as a 6-foot-9 freshman are extremely intriguing. He has the potential to develop into a very special player in the NBA.
Joson Sanon | Guard | Arizona State | 6’4” | 195 lbs | Freshman
Joson Sanon has been in a bit of a cold stretch since returning from injury, but he had built enough momentum prior to conference play to remain among the top shooters in the upcoming draft. He is currently shooting 43.2% from three on the season and has one of the purest shooting forms of any freshman. He will need to get back on track at some point to regain a spot in the first round, but his long-term upside as a dangerous shooter with solid defensive tools remains promising.
Carter Bryant | Forward | Arizona | 6’8” | 220 lbs | Freshman
Carter Bryant got off to a slow start this season but has recently begun showcasing the two-way potential that made him such an intriguing prospect ahead of the year. Over his last five games, Bryant has averaged nine points, 1.6 steals and two blocks on improved shooting splits of 55.5%/52.9%/66.7%. This has been a great time for him to impact games with his well-rounded skill set and ability to fill multiple roles. His combination of versatility, mobility and a 6-foot-8 frame has shaped him into a fast-rising prospect with extremely intriguing upside.
