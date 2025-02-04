NBA Draft

NBA Draft: Big 12 Freshmen to Monitor on Tuesday, Feb. 4

From players projected to go in the top five to potential second-round sleepers, a number of the Big 12's most promising freshmen are set to take the floor in conference play today.

Jace Derryberry

Jan 27, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Carter Bryant (9) shoots a three pointer during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
Jan 27, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Carter Bryant (9) shoots a three pointer during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
In this story:

In today’s loaded slate of college basketball, several of the most highly anticipated freshmen in the Big 12 are set to take the stage. Whether these players are held in such high regard due to their impressive productivity or long-term potential, tuning in to track how their seasons unfold will be important as we inch closer to the 2025 NBA Draft.

Let’s take a closer look at the four most intriguing freshman prospects to monitor in today’s conference action.

VJ Edgecombe | Guard | Baylor | 6’5” | 180 lbs | Freshman

VJ Edgecombe has impressed for Baylo
Feb 1, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard VJ Edgecombe (7) reacts after committing a turnover against the Kansas Jayhawks during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

VJ Edgecombe is one of the most valuable freshmen in all of college basketball due to his elite athleticism and budding long-range shooting. He has averaged 19.8 points across his last eight games while shooting a combined 22-of-43 (51.2%) from three. His defensive tools and ability to score at the rim have been impressive all year, but his recent improvements in all-around scoring have only raised his already high draft value.

Egor Demin | Guard | BYU | 6’9” | 190 lbs | Freshman

Egor Demin has impressed for BY
Jan 21, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Brigham Young Cougars guard Egor Demin (3) drives to the basket in the first half against the Colorado Buffaloes at CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Egor Demin is one of the most unique prospects in this year’s freshman class due to his impressive size and on-ball feel. While his scoring has been inconsistent in recent games, his playmaking ability has remained highly effective. Questions still remain about his ability to create his own shot and how he will be used defensively, but his handle and passing vision as a 6-foot-9 freshman are extremely intriguing. He has the potential to develop into a very special player in the NBA.

Joson Sanon | Guard | Arizona State | 6’4” | 195 lbs | Freshman

Joson Sanon has impressed for Arizona Stat
Feb 1, 2025; Tempe, Ariz., U.S.; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Joson Sanon (3) takes a shot while being guarded by Arizona Wildcats forward Trey Townsend (4) during a Big 12 menÕs basketball game at Desert Financial Arena. / Cheryl Evans/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Joson Sanon has been in a bit of a cold stretch since returning from injury, but he had built enough momentum prior to conference play to remain among the top shooters in the upcoming draft. He is currently shooting 43.2% from three on the season and has one of the purest shooting forms of any freshman. He will need to get back on track at some point to regain a spot in the first round, but his long-term upside as a dangerous shooter with solid defensive tools remains promising.

Carter Bryant | Forward | Arizona | 6’8” | 220 lbs | Freshman

Carter Bryant has impressed for Arizon
Jan 27, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Carter Bryant (9) points after he makes a three pointer during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Carter Bryant got off to a slow start this season but has recently begun showcasing the two-way potential that made him such an intriguing prospect ahead of the year. Over his last five games, Bryant has averaged nine points, 1.6 steals and two blocks on improved shooting splits of 55.5%/52.9%/66.7%. This has been a great time for him to impact games with his well-rounded skill set and ability to fill multiple roles. His combination of versatility, mobility and a 6-foot-8 frame has shaped him into a fast-rising prospect with extremely intriguing upside.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Jace Derryberry
JACE DERRYBERRY

Home/Newsfeed