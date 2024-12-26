NBA Draft: Big 12 Prospects to Know Heading Into Conference Play
With Big 12 conference play set to begin Monday, Dec. 30, it’s time to get more familiar with some of the top prospects to watch in the conference. There are currently five ranked teams and many more highly touted prospects who could help or hurt their draft cases ahead of the 2025 NBA draft, all while playing in what is typically one of the most hard-nosed conferences in the nation.
From proven upperclassmen to freshmen making pushes to be one-and-done, let’s take a look at six of the biggest names to monitor as we prepare for Big 12 conference play.
Egor Demin | Guard | Egor Demin | 6’9” | 190 lbs | Freshman
Egor Demin is one of the most highly regarded freshmen in this year’s loaded class, bringing a great combination of positional size and on-ball creativity. His offensive game had been very impressive before he had to miss most of Dec. with a knee contusion. Demin has as high an upside as nearly anyone in this year’s draft class, and if he can return to the level of productivity he demonstrated at the start of the season, his chances of being a top-five pick should continue to rise.
VJ Edgecombe | Guard | Baylor | 6’5” | 180 lbs | Freshman
VJ Edgecombe quickly broke onto draft radars this past summer thanks to his strong play with the Bahamas national team. Up to this point in the season, his offensive game has been a bit inconsistent, but his physical tools and elite defense have laid an impressive foundation. If Edgecombe can get his jumpers to fall more consistently against increased defense on a nightly basis, his name is one of the safest bets to be called early in the upcoming draft.
Joson Sanon | Guard | Arizona State | 6’5” | 185 lbs | Freshman
Joson Sanon is one of the top shooters in this freshman class, but continuing to showcase his overall game could be key to how early he is selected. He has struggled to score in his two games against ranked opponents, Gonzaga and Florida, but he will have plenty of opportunities to improve in conference play. As a whole, Sanon is still shooting 50.9% from three, so his productivity looks undeniable. If he can remain this effective against tough opponents on a night-to-night basis, it could significantly boost his draft value.
Keshon Gilbert | Guard | Iowa State | 6’4” | 200 lbs | Senior
Keshon Gilbert has been one of the biggest breakout players this season, leading the Cyclones in points and assists. He has been a very effective two-way player on the perimeter and has done a great job managing the pace of play in the majority of his outings so far. While he has currently shot only 29.6% from three, this appears to be his biggest area for improvement as the season progresses. If he can develop this part of his game, the door will likely remain open for him to land in a favorable position in the upcoming draft.
Joseph Tugler | Forward | Houston | 6’8” | 230 lbs | Sophomore
Joseph Tugler has not necessarily stood out in terms of his per-game averages, but his extremely versatile defensive play has been elite. He has decent size for an interior player, with great length and mobility that should translate well to the NBA. His overall offense is still a work in progress, but teams would love to add a player with his level of athleticism and focus on developing his scoring ability.
JT Toppin | Forward | Texas Tech | 6’9” | 225 lbs | Sophomore
JT Toppin was one of the top transfers ahead of this season and has seen his value rise early into the year. While he still has a somewhat slimmer frame, his wiry strength and athleticism look translatable, especially when these tools are combined with his offensive upside and natural defensive instincts. His three-point shooting has been inconsistent on low volume so far this year, but if he finds his rhythm during conference play, he has a great chance to be one of the first second-year players selected in the 2025 NBA draft.
