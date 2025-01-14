BYU's Egor Demin's Injury Dip is Apparent but Should Not be Overvalued
BYU’s Egor Demin has clearly been on a cold stretch in Big 12 play since returning from a knee contusion. While his recent dip in performance has been evident over the past four games, he has still displayed promising flashes despite struggling with efficiency. With plenty of conference games remaining, there is ample time for the Cougars to recover and climb back up the standings.
Let’s take a closer look at Demin’s recent drop in productivity and evaluate whether this should significantly affect his draft value:
Through Demin’s first 12 games of the season, he averaged 11.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.5 steals while shooting 43.1% from the field, 29.1% from three and 67.6% on free throws. While these averages don’t necessarily stand out, the contrast between his pre- and post-injury performances paints a clearer picture of his season. In his first eight games, Demin averaged 13.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists, shooting an efficient 49.3% from the field, 38.5% from three and 68% from the free-throw line. However, since entering Big 12 play after his injury, Demin has struggled, averaging just 6.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and six assists while shooting 29.4% from the field, 6.3% from three and 66.6% from the free-throw line over four games.
While this reduction in efficiency and productivity should not be ignored, much of it can be attributed to Demin working his way back into form. Freshman players often hit a wall in terms of consistent impact, and coming off an injury in one of the toughest defensive conferences in college basketball compounds these challenges. Expecting him to regain peak form immediately seems unrealistic.
Based on his recent tape, Demin’s on-ball creation and passing vision remain highly impressive. His ability to create or exploit passing windows and deliver accurate, high-level assists is still evident, even if some of his potential assists are left on the table by teammates missing shots. While his playmaking continues to highlight his elite upside, his scoring struggles seem temporary. Demin’s stamina appears to be building back up, as many of his jumpers fall short due to a lack of lift in his legs—a common issue after returning from injury.
Given the small four-game sample size since his return, overreacting to this stretch by significantly downgrading Demin’s draft stock may be premature. As the season progresses, he has a chance to regain his rhythm and demonstrate why he remains one of the most promising prospects in this class.
Egor Demin’s early-season form showed the potential of a versatile playmaker with scoring upside, and his post-injury struggles should be viewed in the proper context. As he works his way back into full strength and adjusts to the rigors of Big 12 play, there’s reason to believe his efficiency and productivity will recover. Evaluators should focus on the complete body of work and the flashes of brilliance he continues to exhibit rather than overemphasize a brief period of diminished performance. Demin’s journey through adversity could ultimately strengthen his case as a resilient, high-upside prospect ready for the next level.
