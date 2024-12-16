NBA Draft: California's Andrej Stojakovic Continues Building on Hot Start
Through California’s first 11 games of the season, the impact that sophomore transfer forward Andrej Stojakovic has made is becoming undeniable. He started his collegiate career last season at Stanford, and while he was a former McDonald's All-American and four-star prospect, he was never able to truly find his footing. This season, his new team and role have clearly put him in a great position to succeed.
Let’s take a look at Stojakovic’s play up to this point in the year and discuss why NBA teams will surely be interested in him for the 2025 NBA Draft.
In his strong start to the season, Stojakovic has averaged 19.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 blocks on shooting splits of 46.4%/36.2%/82.4%. He has made noticeable leaps in every statistical category, but his scoring increase is by far the most impressive. Last season, he only scored 20 points in one game, but he has already matched or eclipsed that season-high on six separate occasions this year. He is dangerous from all three levels and can get to his spots both on and off the ball.
His most recent outing came in an 84-66 victory over Northwestern State and may have been his best game as a prospect across each of the last two seasons. He finished this game with a new career-high 31 points, along with seven rebounds, four assists and three blocks. He continued to showcase his ability to play with pace and control, which allowed him to use his long strides to cut through the defense. His shooting was impressive, as he connected on 4-of-6 attempts from deep, both off the dribble and in catch-and-shoot situations. While he is still primarily a below-the-rim finisher without great vertical pop, this game highlighted his ability to use strength and crafty footwork to finish with a soft touch through traffic.
It is still somewhat up in the air in terms of what position he would play at the next level, but his potential to serve as either a three or a four is very intriguing. Oftentimes, prospects of this build and play style could be viewed as a “tweener” in a negative light, but Stojakovic looks like a natural fit for the modern NBA. His 6-foot-7 frame and strong body allow him to compete with physical forwards, and he has natural instincts as a shot-blocker. On the other hand, he has made significant strides in ball-handling, shooting and playmaking for others. This unique blend of size and skill is very promising, and if he can continue to improve in areas like consistent passing and defensive versatility, he could be one of the fastest-rising prospects in the 2025 draft class.
As Stojakovic continues to develop his game throughout the season, he is rapidly positioning himself as one of the most intriguing prospects in the 2025 NBA draft. With his blend of size, skill and versatility, he has the potential to be a key contributor at the next level. If he can maintain his current form and address some of the areas that still need refinement, NBA teams will be closely monitoring his progress, eager to see how high he can rise. Stojakovic's future is bright, and it’s clear that this season could be the foundation for what could become a solid professional career.
