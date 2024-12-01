NBA Draft: College Basketball's Slate for Dec. 1 Highlights Several Prospects
Coming off a week loaded with matchups featuring many of the top prospects in the upcoming NBA draft, Dec. 1 offers a look at several intriguing names who have opportunities to continue building on impressive starts to the season against lower levels of competition. Although these matchups do not provide the same depth of evaluation that we saw during Feast Week, it can still be very interesting to see how players bounce back on their home courts.
Let’s take a look at four of the top prospects taking the court today and how their play can help them continue building their cases to be selected in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Derik Queen | Center | Maryland | 6'10" | 246 lbs | Freshman
Derik Queen has been one of the most productive freshman bigs in the country so far this season. He opened the year with a 22-point, 20-rebound game against Manhattan. While such a performance is nearly impossible to replicate, he has had other big games, including a victory over Villanova in which he posted 22 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and one block. Queen plays a versatile game and has shown an impressive ability to create mismatches all over the court.
Coleman Hawkins | Forward | Kansas State | 6'10" | 230 lbs | Senior
Coleman Hawkins has had a slow start to the season after transferring from Illinois to Kansas State for his senior year. While this season hasn't been as productive as he likely envisioned, Hawkins has embraced a more two-way role, averaging career highs in steals (2.1) and blocks (1.6) through his first seven games. Hawkins had a very successful first three seasons with Illinois, so it seems safe to assume that he will find his offensive rhythm soon.
Yaxel Lendeborg | Forward | UAB | 6'9" | 240 lbs | Senior
Yaxel Lendeborg has put together one of the strongest draft profiles of any mid-major prospect in this class through his first eight games. His season averages of 17.8 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.6 blocks are hard to ignore, and his versatility looks very translatable to the next level. While his competition has been somewhat lacking, if he can maintain this level of production throughout the season, big performances against conference foes like Memphis and Florida Atlantic could help him continue to climb draft boards.
Dailyn Swain | Wing | Xavier | 6'8" | 220 lbs | Sophomore
Dailyn Swain is a very intriguing sophomore prospect primarily due to his physical tools and defensive instincts. However, both last season and through his first seven games this year, Swain has struggled with scoring efficiency, meaning his long-term potential may be further away than that of the other players mentioned here. He leads the Musketeers in steals, with 2.1 per game, and is a very switchable defender, which seems to be his most translatable skill. Swain is still a young prospect with time to develop, but he will likely continue improving for at least another season before entering the NBA Draft.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.