NBA Draft: College Basketball's Slate for Dec. 1 Highlights Several Prospects

Following Feast Week's loaded schedule, Sunday, Dec. 1 brings an opportunity for a few prospects to have all eyes on them.

Nov 15, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins center Derik Queen (25) drives past Marquette Golden Eagles forward Royce Parham (13) and guard Kam Jones (1) during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images / Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
Coming off a week loaded with matchups featuring many of the top prospects in the upcoming NBA draft, Dec. 1 offers a look at several intriguing names who have opportunities to continue building on impressive starts to the season against lower levels of competition. Although these matchups do not provide the same depth of evaluation that we saw during Feast Week, it can still be very interesting to see how players bounce back on their home courts.

Let’s take a look at four of the top prospects taking the court today and how their play can help them continue building their cases to be selected in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Derik Queen | Center | Maryland | 6'10" | 246 lbs | Freshman

Nov 11, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins center Derik Queen (25) shoots a free throw during the second half against the Florida A&M Rattlers at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Derik Queen has been one of the most productive freshman bigs in the country so far this season. He opened the year with a 22-point, 20-rebound game against Manhattan. While such a performance is nearly impossible to replicate, he has had other big games, including a victory over Villanova in which he posted 22 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and one block. Queen plays a versatile game and has shown an impressive ability to create mismatches all over the court.

Coleman Hawkins | Forward | Kansas State | 6'10" | 230 lbs | Senior

Oct 23, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard Coleman Hawkins (33) and mascot Willie the Wildcat pose during the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Media Day at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Coleman Hawkins has had a slow start to the season after transferring from Illinois to Kansas State for his senior year. While this season hasn't been as productive as he likely envisioned, Hawkins has embraced a more two-way role, averaging career highs in steals (2.1) and blocks (1.6) through his first seven games. Hawkins had a very successful first three seasons with Illinois, so it seems safe to assume that he will find his offensive rhythm soon.

Yaxel Lendeborg | Forward | UAB | 6'9" | 240 lbs | Senior

Mar 21, 2024; Spokane, WA, USA; University of Alabama at Birmingham Blazers forward Yaxel Lendeborg (3) practices at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images

Yaxel Lendeborg has put together one of the strongest draft profiles of any mid-major prospect in this class through his first eight games. His season averages of 17.8 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.6 blocks are hard to ignore, and his versatility looks very translatable to the next level. While his competition has been somewhat lacking, if he can maintain this level of production throughout the season, big performances against conference foes like Memphis and Florida Atlantic could help him continue to climb draft boards.

Dailyn Swain | Wing | Xavier | 6'8" | 220 lbs | Sophomore

Xavier Musketeers guard Dailyn Swain (3) breaks away down court in the second half of the NCAA Men’s Basketball game between the Xavier Musketeers and the Jackson State Tigers at the Cintas Center at Xavier University in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. Xavier won 94-57. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dailyn Swain is a very intriguing sophomore prospect primarily due to his physical tools and defensive instincts. However, both last season and through his first seven games this year, Swain has struggled with scoring efficiency, meaning his long-term potential may be further away than that of the other players mentioned here. He leads the Musketeers in steals, with 2.1 per game, and is a very switchable defender, which seems to be his most translatable skill. Swain is still a young prospect with time to develop, but he will likely continue improving for at least another season before entering the NBA Draft.

