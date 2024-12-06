NBA Draft: Colorado State's Nique Clifford Has Continued to Showcase Two-Way Versatility
Following a standout year last season, Colorado State’s star wing Nique Clifford chose to return for his final year of eligibility and appears to have made the right decision in terms of raising his draft value. He was typically viewed as a potential second-round sleeper ahead of the 2024 NBA draft, but his play so far suggests that he has taken another leap, polishing aspects of his game that were considered questions at this time last year. Let’s dive into Clifford’s performance through his first eight games of this season and how he has skyrocketed into first-round conversations.
Clifford is an extremely versatile wing who uses his elite athleticism and two-way instincts to impact games all over the court. At this point, he has averaged 18.9 points, 11 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.4 steals and one block, with shooting splits of 57.3%/38.9%/65.5%. He has raised his shooting volume while also improving as a playmaker, but what has impressed the most this season is his consistent scoring and increased versatility on defense. Though he is an older prospect, meaning his long-term upside may not be as high as that of some rawer players, his immediate two-way impact is very intriguing.
His most recent outing in an 83-54 victory over Loyola Marymount highlighted his do-it-all playstyle. He finished this blowout win with 19 points, 17 rebounds and six assists. Clifford showed his ability to make his presence felt all over the floor and regularly made quick decisions depending on how his opponents attacked or shifted defensively. While he was versatile last season, his game was not nearly as polished as it has looked to start this year.
One of the biggest concerns with Clifford heading into this season was how effectively he could lead an offense now that he is the clear No. 1 scoring option for the Rams. Last season, he averaged 12.2 points across 36 games, with several big scoring outbursts. It was clear that he would be asked to perform more consistently this year, and he has not disappointed. Last season, he scored 20 points or more in only three games, but in this year's small sample size, he has already matched that total, scoring 20 or more in three games, including a 31-point, 13-rebound outburst against Tennessee State. His volume of shot attempts and three-point attempts has also increased, along with his shooting percentages.
Clifford also has the potential to translate to the NBA as a versatile defender. He plays with a high motor and uses his vertical and lateral athleticism to cover multiple positions. On the perimeter, he uses great anticipation and his length to disrupt ball handlers and create havoc in passing lanes. He can also compete with bigger opponents closer to the rim, with good timing on contests and smart positioning to secure rebounds.
His high level of versatility on both ends of the floor was one of the most intriguing aspects of Clifford as a prospect last season and seems to have improved this year. It now looks like a safe bet that he will be selected in the 2025 NBA Draft, but if he maintains this level of productivity as the competition intensifies, how early he is selected could very well exceed current expectations.
