NBA Draft: Conference Leaders Headlined by Intriguing Draft Prospects
Being roughly halfway through the season, the conference standings are beginning to take shape, highlighting the players who have led their teams to undefeated conference records. The ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC are each led by a single undefeated team in their first few conference games, with these teams showcasing promising draft prospects.
Let’s take a closer look at each team’s most promising draft prospects and what makes them intriguing names to monitor throughout the rest of the year.
Cooper Flagg | Forward | Duke | 6’9” | 205 lbs | Freshman
Cooper Flagg appears to have already secured the No. 1 spot in the 2025 NBA draft thanks to his elite upside as a two-way force. With his recent improvement in consistency from deep, he lacks significant weaknesses in his game and is emerging as one of the most highly valued prospects in recent memory. Currently leading the Blue Devils in every statistical category, Flagg is making a strong case for National Player of the Year, which would only further boost his stock with NBA teams.
Jase Richardson | Guard | Michigan State | 6’3” | 185 lbs | Freshman
Jase Richardson may not be the most productive player on this list, but his overall impact and efficiency have been highly promising. While a bit undersized for an off-ball guard, his nonstop motor and aggression are encouraging signs for his potential to succeed at the next level. If he can become a more consistent scoring threat as conference play continues, Richardson could climb draft boards and establish himself as a valuable upside pick in the upcoming draft.
Joseph Tugler | Forward | Houston | 6’8” | 230 lbs | Sophomore
Joseph Tugler is far from a finished product offensively, but his defensive versatility has been outstanding. His length and athleticism consistently stand out when closing out on shooters, switching on screens, or blocking shots. Despite averaging only 20.7 minutes per game, he ranks 15th in the nation in blocks. Whether he enters the draft this year or not, Tugler’s long-term defensive upside is undeniable and will continue to hold value as he refines his offensive game.
Johni Broome | Forward | Auburn | 6’10” | 240 lbs | Senior
Johni Broome is currently sidelined due to injury, but his two-way impact and overall versatility have been excellent this season. Before missing Auburn’s last two games, Broome was arguably the best player in the loaded SEC, excelling as a scorer in the lane, a dominant rebounder and a defensive presence. Once he returns from injury, Broome will have the opportunity to further solidify his draft stock.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.